The North Texas board of regents will consider a proposal to build an on-campus golf practice facility during its regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday, the Denton Record-Chronicle has learned.
The proposal for the venue includes a clubhouse, hitting bays, a putting green and offices for UNT's coaches.
UNT officials estimate the facility will cost between $2 and $3 million. It is slated to be built on an open piece of land near Apogee Stadium and will be named after longtime booster Jerome Max "Bruzzy" Westheimer.
Westheinmer contributed $1.5 million toward construction of the venue in September. UNT does not currently have an on-campus golf practice facility. Maridoe Golf Club in Carrollton is the home course for both the UNT men's and women's teams.
UNT plans to name the venue "Bruzzy's UNT Golf Practice Facility." Westheinmer was inducted into the UNT Athletics Hall of Fame in 2016 as a Fred McCain honoree.
The Fred McCain award is presented to special contributors to UNT's athletic department.
UNT is slated to announce the project later this week, multiple sources with knowledge of the situation said.
The school's men's and women's golf teams have shown signs of progress over the last few years, despite not having an on-campus venue.
Lauren Cox became the first member of the UNT women's team to qualify for the NCAA regionals since 2003 last spring.
Ian Snyman represented the UNT men's team in an NCAA regional in 2018.
UNT had an on-campus golf course but shut the venue down in 2003 so that the land could be used as the school built other athletic facilities, including the North Texas Athletic Center. The athletic center houses the school's training facilities as well as offices for its football coaches and administrative staff.
Parts of the old course remain around Apogee and are used by UNT fans for tailgating at football games. The offices for UNT men's coach Brad Stracke and women's coach Michael Akers are currently located in a building near the Ernie Kuehne Practice Facility, the UNT men's and women's basketball teams' practice venue.
UNT has dramatically upgraded its athletic facilities over the last 15 years under athletic director Wren Baker and his predecessor Rick Villarreal.
The school has added venues that serve all of its athletes during that time. UNT opened the Lovelace & McNatt Families Practice Facility, a $16 million indoor practice facility with a full-length football field, earlier this fall.