Ron Tiavaasue, a tight end from Snow College who signed with North Texas in December, has been released from his letter of intent.
Tiavaasue committed to UNT in December but quickly began questioning his decision to continue his career with the Mean Green.
"Denton didn’t feel like home to me," Tiavaasue said. "I loved the coaching staff and the people. I prayed about it. My mom told me if my heart wasn’t in it, I should go back to Snow and find somewhere else to play."
Tiavaasue played in just three games last season due to an ankle injury. He plans to pursue a medical redshirt and return to Snow for his sophomore season.
The 6-foot-3, 249-pound sophomore, committed to UNT in December and signed shortly after coach Seth Littrell's signing day press conference on Dec. 18.
Tiavaasue visited UNT and Louisiana-Monroe back-to-back in late November and early December.
Tiavaasue caught 12 passes for 84 yards and a touchdown last season at Snow, a junior college football power in Ephraim, Utah.
He is ranked as a three-star prospect by 247Sports. The website rates him 14th on its list of the top junior college tight end prospects in the class of 2020.
Tiavaasue was seen as a potential replacement for Kelvin Smith. UNT's starting tight end was a senior last season.
Tiavaasue was able to change his plans because UNT's staff granted him a release from his letter of intent.
"I appreciate that the released me, so I don’t have to sit out a year," Tiavaasue said.
UNT has two tight ends who were listed on the depth chart for its season-ending game against UAB returning in Jason Pirtle and Kyleb Howell. The Mean Green also signed two high school tight ends during the early signing period in December — Jake Roberts of Norman North and Christian Lee of Friendswood.
UNT picked up a commitment from highly regarded Shreveport Northwood wide receiver Detraveon Brown on Thursday. The addition of Brown gave UNT the No. 1 recruiting class in Conference USA, according to 247Sports.
The Mean Green are expected to hang on to the top spot even without Tiavaasue.