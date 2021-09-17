North Texas wide receiver Jyaire Shorter runs a pattern during the Mean Green's win over Northwestern State on Sept. 4 at Apogee Stadium. Shorter was injured in practice last week and will not play tonight against UAB.
North Texas will be without wide receiver Jyaire Shorter for its game against UAB tonight at Apogee Stadium due to injury.
The sophomore caught six passes for 107 yards in the Mean Green's loss to SMU in the second week of the season. He has started each of UNT's first two games after missing nearly all of last year with a leg injury.
Shorter didn't catch a pass in UNT's season-opening win over Northwestern State.
Shorter played in just three games in 2020 before missing the remainder of the year. UNT coach Seth Littrell said in the days leading up to the season that the coaching staff was slowly working Shorter back into practice to keep him healthy.
Losing Shorter added to UNT's injury issues heading into its game against UAB. Fellow wide receiver Tommy Bush went down with a leg injury against SMU that appeared serious.
Bush did not dress and will also miss UNT's game against UAB.
Running back DeAndre Torrey left the SMU game in the third quarter and did not return. He is expected to play today.
UNT coach Seth Littrell typically declines to discuss the health of his players and did so again during his Tuesday press conference.
Torrey leads UNT with 315 rushing yards and 401 total yards through the first two weeks of the season.
UNT could look to lean on Roderic Burns even more after losing Shorter and Bush. Burns leads UNT with 18 receptions for 255 yards through two games.
Littrell rewarded the former walk-on with a scholarship on Friday.
