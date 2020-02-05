North Texas is still in the midst of putting together its 2020 signing class. The Mean Green added a key piece in Las Vegas defensive end Jonathan Pickett on Wednesday afternoon.
UNT is expected to issue a final release on its class when it is complete.
While we wait on the final group, here’s a look at where UNT stands:
Head of the class
Good offensive tackles are hard to find at the Group of Five level. UNT landed one who fits the profile in Erik Williams. The Lubbock Coronado product has the ideal frame to grow into the role at 6-foot-5 and 247 pounds. He is among the top-rated high school players in UNT’s class and could develop into a multi-year starter.
Diamond in the rough
Upton Stout was a key player for Houston North Shore, which won state titles in each of the last two seasons. Stout originally committed to Utah State before backing out and signing with the Mean Green. He could end up at safety or cornerback, depending on how he develops.
Immediate-impact players
UNT addressed some immediate needs on both its offensive and defensive lines by dipping into the junior college ranks. Northwest Mississippi Community College product Anterrious Gray and Long Beach City College graduate Teeshaun Turpin will have a chance to start immediate for UNT, which lost four key senior offensive linemen after last season. East Mississippi Community College defensive end Davonte McCrae could also make an immediate impact for the Mean Green, who must replace two senior defensive ends.
Biggest need met
Junior guard Manase Mose is the lone player UNT has returning who was listed as a starter on its offensive line heading into its season finale against UAB. The Mean Green have some other promising players returning but needed help up front. The addition of Gray and Turpin was critical.
Biggest need not addressed
UNT lost one of the greatest quarterbacks in program history in Mason Fine to graduation and doesn’t have a clear way to replace him heading into the offseason. Jason Bean and Austin Aune backed up Fine last season but didn’t inspire a lot of confidence that they could fill the void Fine left. Stephenville product Kade Renfro was committed to UNT for months before backing out and signing with Ole Miss. UNT could look for a graduate transfer or a junior college addition in the next few weeks.
Class grade: B
UNT was in a tough spot as it looked to build its 2020 class. The Mean Green finished just 4-8 last season. Head coach Seth Littrell also spent weeks replacing five assistants he either fired or saw leave to pursue other opportunities. UNT still managed to put together a solid recruiting class that is ranked third in C-USA by 247Sports.