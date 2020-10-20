Garnett Burke entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal Tuesday.
The highly regarded North Texas freshman safety has not played for the Mean Green this season.
A UNT source confirmed to the Denton Record-Chronicle that Burke entered the portal on Tuesday afternoon.
Burke was a member of UNT's 2020 recruiting class. He was rated as a three-star recruit by 247Sports and chose UNT over offers from SMU, Kansas and Liberty.
The former Lakeview Centennial standout appeared destined for a redshirt season after not earning a spot on UNT's depth chart in the first five weeks of the season.
UNT has seen several members of its 2020 class make an immediate impact, including freshman cornerback Upton Stout, who has earned a starting job.
Other teams will now be able to contact Burke, who could leave the program or elect to remove his name from the portal and remain at UNT.
UNT previously lost tight end Ron Tiavaasue from its 2020 class. The Snow College tight end signed with UNT and enrolled before changing his mind and returning to Snow.
UNT's 2020 class was ranked No. 2 in C-USA. Only Florida Atlantic had a higher rated class.