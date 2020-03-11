FRISCO — Conference USA officials met Wednesday evening to discuss if the league would ban fans for the remainder of the conference basketball tournament due to COVID-19, the new coronavirus, multiple sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to the Denton Record-Chronicle.
The C-USA tournament began on Wednesday at the Ford Center with opening round games.
A conference spokesman said that Wednesday night's games would go on as planned. The league will announce any change in plans for the tournament that is set to culminate with Saturday's conference title games, the official said.
The World Health Organization termed the disease caused by the coronavirus, COVID-19, a pandemic on Wednesday.
A host of sports events have already been impacted by the disease. The Golden State Warriors will play their game against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday without fans after the city and county of San Francisco announced a two-week ban on gatherings of more than 1,000 people.
The NBA, NHL and Major League Baseball have restricted locker room access to players and essential staff.
Dallas now has three presumptive positive cases of coronavirus after the Dallas County Health department announced Wednesday that an Irving resident is being treated in a Dallas-area hospital.