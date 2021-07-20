Sterling Bigley wasted little time deciding where he would play baseball once his career at Braswell comes to an end.
The soon-to-be junior visited Lubbock several years ago and immediately fell in love with Texas Tech’s campus.
And it was that, combined with Texas Tech’s storied baseball program, that led Bigley to commit to the Red Raiders. Bigley announced his decision via Twitter on Monday afternoon.
“[Texas Tech] has a really great program, and they have my major that I want to do in college,” Bigley said. “During my summer season, I was just playing and [Texas Tech] contacted me through one of my coaches. I just thought it would be a good fit for me.”
As a sophomore last season, Bigley hit .261 with a .329 on-base percentage. He drove in 16 runs, slugged five doubles and hit a home run.
Bigley played predominately outfield in 2021, but Braswell coach Rob Thomas said Bigley showed tremendous potential at the end of the year on the mound as a pitcher.
After Bigley’s high school career comes to an end in two years, he will join a program at Texas Tech that is consistently one of the best in the nation. The No. 8 Red Raiders fell to Stanford in the NCAA Lubbock Super Regional last month, ending their season 39-17 overall.
“With how successful [Texas Tech] has been, it really attracted me to commit to them,” Bigley said. “This is a great opportunity to be able to play at that high of a level. It’s always been a dream of mine since I was a little kid.”
REECE WADDELL can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @ReeceWaddell15.