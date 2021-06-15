Braswell’s Jayson Jones will be hitting the road for Colorado later this summer.
The soon-to-be senior recently received an invitation from MLB’s Office of the Commissioner to participate in the 2021 All-American game. The contest, which showcase some of the best Class of 2022 prospects, will be held on July 9 at Coors Field — home of the Rockies.
Jones is no stranger to recognition from MLB, however. Two years ago, Jones was tabbed to the 2019 Texas Rangers underclass area code team. He was one of only four then-sophomores from the Rangers’ region of Texas and Louisiana to make the team.
A District 5-6A first-team shortstop this past season, Jones batted .377 to go along with a whopping 1.339 on-base plug slugging percentage. The Arkansas commit tallied 22 RBIs, belted four home runs and stole 19 bases.
The 2021 All-American game can be livestreamed at www.mlb.com.