Braswell's Alisa Williams will soon be playing for one of the best coaches in the country.
The junior, who was the Denton Record-Chronicle's 2020-21 All-Area Offensive Player of the Year, announced via Twitter on Thursday night she had committed to LSU. The move pairs her with Hall of Fame coach Kim Mulkey, who left Baylor last month to lead the Tigers' program.
"Having the opportunity to play for [Mulkey] and her staff will play a huge role in my development," Williams said. "It will not be easy, but it'll be challenging and worth it."
CALLIN’ BATON ROUGE!!! #LETSGEAUX— ALISA🤎 (@awillyyyy) May 28, 2021
🐯💜💛 pic.twitter.com/odqVmyig6c
Mulkey won three national championships at Baylor in 2005, 2012 and 2019. She is a member of the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame and NBA Hall of Fame.
Williams originally committed to TCU last August.
"[I] felt I made a decision too early," Williams said. "I needed to take more time to figure out what's best for me as a person and as a player."
During her junior campaign this past year, Williams led the Denton area in scoring, averaging 18.5 points and 7 rebounds per game.
She shot 42% from the floor and 80% at the free throw line, tallying three double-doubles and even a 30-point outing.
After her senior season at Braswell later this year, Williams will head to Baton Rouge and team up with Mulkey, who is a two-time Associated Press College Basketball Coach of the Year.
"I'm beyond excited and most of all grateful for an opportunity to learn from one of the faces at the top of women's college basketball," Williams said.