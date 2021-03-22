After two seasons at the helm of Braswell's volleyball program, Corey Jenkins is stepping down as the Lady Bengals' head coach.
Jenkins told the Denton Record-Chronicle on Monday morning that the move was not an easy one, but it was something he felt he needed to do in order to take care of his elderly parents, who live over two hours away in Tyler.
"It was a very hard decision, but I've got to help my parents," Jenkins said. "I'm really going to miss coaching [this team]. It was probably one of, if not the most dedicated group I've coached in my entire career."
Jenkins was hired in July 2019 to replace Braswell's first coach, Allison Irvin, who resigned unexpectedly.
In his two seasons, Jenkins compiled a 21-42 record while also helping the Lady Bengals navigate their move up to Class 6A. Braswell went 8-12 in its first season in the UIL's largest classification this past fall.
"Considering everything he faced in that first year, I thought he did a really good job," Braswell athletic coordinator and head football coach Cody Moore said. "I thought he navigated the transition from 5A to 6A really well. I think he's leaving the program in really good shape. We're thankful for the time, work and effort he put in to make the program better. We certainly understand where he's at with his family. That needs to be the ultimate priority for all of us.
"We're thankful for all that he did. We're starting the search [for a new coach] immediately. Like always, we're very committed to finding the best candidate for the program, girls and Braswell."
In addition to his efforts on the court, Jenkins also implemented a program prior to the start of the 2020 season to help educate his team about racial issues. The program, which originated in Australia, was titled "Racism: It Stops With Me."
Prior to his two-year stint at Braswell, Jenkins was the head coach at Class 4A Quinlan Ford from 2014-2016. He also spent time at Class 2A Wolfe City and Miller Grove.
Jenkins said he will remain at Braswell as the head of the career and technological education (CTE) department teaching business classes.
As for the volleyball program, Jenkins knows the Lady Bengals' next coach will inherit a team ready to take the next step.
Braswell returns several key players next year, including sophomore Kamille Gibson and junior Kaeden Robinson. Both were second-team selections on the DRC's 2020 All-Area team.
"I'm extremely proud of them," said Jenkins of his team. "They bought in from day one. They're just a great group of kids. This crew was a special group. Whoever takes the job is going to get a special group of young ladies who truly invaded my heart the last two years."