LITTLE ELM — One year ago, Braswell entered Class 6A play for the first time, being thrust in District 5-6A with the likes of Guyer, Allen and Prosper.
The Bengals fared well all things considered, going 5-5 overall and just narrowly missing the playoffs.
Year 2 in 6A begins on Friday.
Braswell will travel to take on a Mesquite Horn team that was just 3-7 last season and finished dead last in District 10-6A with Rockwall and Rockwall-Heath essentially dominating that district.
And while Braswell coach Cody Moore spent five years at Horn and knows the program well, he does not believe that it plays much of a factor going into their season opener.
"They're going to play [hard], and they are well-coached and have good players,” Moore said. “I'm somewhat familiar with what they do schematically, so we're not just flying blind going into the game. I don't know how big of a difference that makes. At the end of the day, it's still football and you have to line up and go play.”
Braswell is not returning many of its starters from last season on the offensive side of the ball, but they are not without young talent. Junior quarterback Keegan Byrd takes over for last year's starter, Tristian McClary, while receiver Ja’Ryan Wallace is expected to make an impact on the outside.
With the season just now beginning to get underway, the Bengals have been hyper-focused this week on installing new game plans for the offense and defense. Moore has looked to get his younger players in the position to succeed by zeroing in things that they can control.
“One of the things that we harped on our guys this week was just being fast and physical," Moore said. "I told them at the beginning of the week that we're going to make mistakes in the game on Friday. There's going to be some things that we are going to absolutely have to correct.”
In the locker room, Braswell has continued to maintain a “one day at a time” approach from the day practice began.
That much has been evident from the beginning this season.
And while Horn may not be the biggest test of the year for Braswell, it is that approach they believe will help carry them through the season as the schedule begins to intensify.
“We're confident," Moore said. "We understand what it takes to play well, and in this day in the Metroplex there's no off weeks. So, we've had a very business-like approach. Our guys are good about how they practice, how we work and the focus from day to day. They're really good at keeping things in perspective.”