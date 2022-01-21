Braswell's Jaiden Blaylock (11, center) celebrates the win over Little Elm with student fans that rushed the floor after the game at Braswell Gym Friday, January 21, 2022, in. Aubrey, Texas. Photo by Al Key/DRC
Seven miles separate Little Elm and Braswell high schools.
There was an even shorter distance between their Class 6A boys basketball programs Friday.
The Bengals held off district foe Little Elm 44-41 in . taut, rivalry-like setting at Braswell that had both student sections buzzing.
Jaiden Blaylock scored a team-high 16 points, including a driving layup and free-throw in the final minute that gave the Bengals a lead they wouldn't relinquish.
Braswell came up with key stops down the stretch to hold off Little Elm, a win that evoked a rushing of the court by Braswell's much larger student section.
Little Elm guard Cooper MaCauley's corner 3-pointer gave the Lobos a 41-40 lead with 62 seconds left before Blalock's answered on the subsequent possession.
MaCauley would get a clean look in the closing seconds that could have potentially forced overtime, but it was off the mark.
Braswell (19-7, 4-2), which made just 3 of its 6 free-throws down the stretch, found a way to survive and win its fourth straight district game.
"We are shooting 76 % from the free-throw line, so that was new for us to go (6-for-12 on Friday)," said Braswell coach Nick Sekeres, who praised the second-half play of Jamien Turner and Ja'Ryan Wallace.
"I felt like we kept giving them extra chances, then quickly responded."
Blalock hit three 3-pointers in the first quarter to help the Bengals jump out to a 18-7 lead before the Lobos made comeback.
After Wallace's put-back dunk in the third quarter electrified the home crowd and Turner scored on a transition layup to give the Braswell a 26-21 lead, it appeared the Bengals would take over.
Instead, MaCauley (15 points) would go on a 3-point shooting barrage to spark a run that helped the game into a seesaw affair.
"So many of these district games are coin-flips, so I'm really proud of the we have come away with four straight teams against teams that are similar to us," Sekeres said. "
The Bengals and Lobos meet again on Feb. 15 in a regular season finale at Little Elm.
GIRLS
Braswell 51, Little Elm 42
Little Elm star and UNLV recruit Amarachi Kimpson did everything she could to push the 13th-ranked team in the Class 6A ranks.
Kimpson poured in a game-high 25 points for the Lobos (11-12, 4-4, but Braswell (25-2, 8-0) had too much versatility and firepower.
Alisa Williams, who has signed with LSU, led the Bengals with 17 points and teammate Danae Crosby added 10.
Braswell has won 20 straight games.
RYAN COLLINGWOOD can be reached at 940-566-6869 and on Twitter at @sports_drc.