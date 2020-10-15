Three games into the season, Braswell is off to its best start in program history with a 2-1 record after what can only be described as one of the strangest 69-63 games in Texas high school football.
Still, the mission for the Bengals remains the same: continue to improve each week, find the right players and put them in the right place at the right time.
Whether that comes with a win or not, Braswell coach Cody Moore’s mantra in non-district play is to keep getting better and peak towards the end of the season.
After the Bengals' wild win last week over Richardson Pearce, Moore said his team is fired up and ready to take on Haslet Eaton (2-1). The Eagles enter the contest having suffered their first loss against Hebron last week 31-7, but outscored their first two opponents 65-10.
“We’ve got to tighten things up on both sides of the ball a bit,” Moore said.
And when it comes to Eaton’s defensive front, it’s a challenge Moore said he’s most looking forward to this week.
To be effective against Eaton’s tough defensive line, Moore acknowledges his team will not only need the passing game to continue its effectiveness, but also get the run game going.
Braswell has utilized the senior running back duo of De’Auvion Gafford and Jamerion Sanford, who have combined to average 166.3 yards per game. This has complemented the play of Tristan McClary, the area’s 6A passing leading, according to the Dallas Mornings News.
McClary enters the week averaging 355.7 yards per game and has 14 passing touchdowns already – numbers that do not surprise Moore one bit.
“I think we’ve all known what a good player he is and what a good quarterback he was going to be," Moore said.
If his number hold, McClary will surpass Grayson Thompson’s numbers from last year of 3,315 yards passing and 35 touchdowns – that can all happen before the playoffs arrive.
It’s a testament to McClary’s hard work through the offseason.
“I don’t keep up with stats,” McClary said. “I go out and play how I know how. I go out and have fun with it.”
McClary also knows the unique challenge Eaton presents this week as it’ll be one of the stingiest defenses Braswell will face this year.
“I want to step on the gas and not let up,” McClary said.
Win or lose, though, players and coaches know now is not the time to peak but to continue to improve on the little things each and every week.