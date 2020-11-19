The situation for Braswell to get into the playoffs with two games left in the regular season is it must win out against No. 16 Prosper on the road this week and against No. 4 Allen next week at home.
Then, it needs a whole bunch of help from other teams losing to jump two spots in the standings.
It’s not ideal, and quite frankly, not something head coach Cody Moore is worried about.
“I don’t talk about playoff scenarios and what we’ve got to do and must-win games,” Moore said. “I don’t think those things make us play any harder or prepare any better.
“We approach every game the same.”
Braswell (4-4, 1-3 in District 5-6A) is on a two-game skid and has lost three of its last four games, which just so happen to be district games, after starting the season 3-1.
Even during the skid, Moore is seeing his defense continuing to build momentum after limiting McKinney’s RJ Carver to a quiet 167 yards rushing last week.
It also marked the third straight game the defensive unit has forced two turnovers in a game and fifth time in its last six contests.
The sticking point has been the up-and-down play of the offense, which Moore recognizes and has been a focus for him and the rest of the offensive coaching staff this week.
“We made some critical mistakes in critical situations [last week],” Moore said. “We did a lot of really good things, just the consistency and execution weren’t where they need to be for us to win.”
As the competition level has picked up, Braswell has seen its offensive prowess suffer a bit, going from averaging 49 points a game before district play to only 29.5 during district play.
In this week’s game against state-ranked Prosper (4-1, 2-1), Braswell is going up against a team that holds opponents to just 19.8 points per game with the most given up this season being 24 in a last-second loss to Guyer.
Moore believes his team matches up well against Prosper and can expect more of the same style of play that his team saw against McKinney last week.
“We’ll get more of the same,” Moore said. “It’s a good opportunity — Prosper’s a good team. They’re really good on both sides of the ball.
“It’s going to be fun. I’m looking forward to it.”