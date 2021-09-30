Some losses are easier to shake off than others.
Following last week’s 37-34 overtime loss to McKinney Boyd, the Braswell Bengals find themselves at 3-2 as they enter Week 6 of the high school football season. Fortunately, they get to turn right around on Friday and put that loss behind them.
“One of the things that we try to do is move on from failure,” Braswell coach Cody Moore said. “We watched the film, we learned from it, we talked about it, and we were done with it. It is a tough district. We're going to play three or four or five more games just like that.”
No rest for the weary, as Braswell will be on the road against another formidable opponent in undefeated Little Elm.
The Bengals routed the Lobos 68-27 last year to pick up their first District 5-6A win in program history. Former quarterback Tristan McClary threw four touchdowns and added 113 yards and a score on the ground.
Regardless of what last year’s results were against Little Elm, Moore acknowledges that this is a new year, and it is business as usual.
“I think it helps,” Moore said of the meeting last season and the confidence it can bring. “No matter who we're playing, or what week it is, I try to instill some confidence in our team and build them up. My feeling is we can play with anybody.”
As for the Lobos and their season up until this point, they come into this meeting a perfect 5-0. Little Elm is fresh off an overtime thriller of its own, as the Lobos knocked off Prosper 59-56 last week.
All eyes will be on Lobos’ quarterback John Mateer, who passed for 249 yards and two touchdowns to go along with another 150 yards on the ground and three more scores.
When asked if there was a formula or a game plan that the Bengals could use on defense to slow Mateer down, Moore gave a candid response.
“I don't know if you can, to be perfectly honest,” Moore said. “He has done it every week they have played, and that's ultimately the problem they present defensively. He makes them go, and he's a great decision maker when it comes to making the right throws to the right guys. I think you just try to find out as much as you can.”
On the flip side for Braswell and their offensive attack, they were strong yet again despite the loss to McKinney Boyd with 456 yards of total offense. Jaylon Burton was excellent on the ground with 265 yards and three touchdowns.
With a Little Elm defense that allowed 261 rushing yards to Prosper last week, the Bengals hope they can cash in with their own successful rushing attack.
But not without some challenges, of course.
“[We] have to get creative with how we do things,” Moore said. “Again, they're good in the secondary so it's going to be a challenge for us, and it may look a little bit different. But we're excited for it and it's going to be tough sledding.