LITTLE ELM — Braswell has just one blemish on its record after the first round of District 5-6A play. That’s the good news. The bad news is that the Bengals clearly aren’t playing as well as they should — and one of these days, it could bite them.
Proof of that mistake-prone play was on full display Tuesday. Braswell got 24 points from RJ Jones, 11 from Jalen Craddock, and had numerous opportunities to run Little Elm right out of the gym but instead found itself in a back-and-forth battle that head coach Nick Sekeres insinuated was much closer than the 58-43 final score indicated.
“I feel like we got outworked,” Sekeres said. “They killed us to the loose balls. They killed us on the glass. We turned the ball over — all the things you shouldn’t do. It’s been a problem that we need to get fixed because what we’re doing right now statistically doesn’t make sense. We are 5-1, and we’re beating teams, but we’re doing it because we’re getting better shots and shooting more efficiently. Meanwhile, we are giving opponents so many more shot attempts.
“We are 5-1 at the turn. We are in the exact spot we need to be. But it feels funny. We are so much better than this.”
Braswell had eight players score Tuesday compared to five from Little Elm. The Bengals also buried nine 3-pointers. That allowed the Braswell to jump out to a 26-12 lead midway through the second quarter. But Little Elm continued to outrebound the Bengals and get second chances at missed shots. As a result, they only trailed by five at the break.
The Lobos still trailed by five late in the third quarter when Braswell engineered a quick 7-0 run to close the frame. A trey from Jones early in the fourth quarter extended that lead to 15, though once again, Little Elm battled back to within nine points of tying the game. Isaac Berry and Ibrahima Diallo each scored 11 points for the Lobos.
“Had they got a few more to fall, they might have got us tonight,” Sekeres said. “We are getting good looks and making them, and we held them to 43. But I’d bet there’s 25 points there that are second-chance points. The vast majority of points we are giving up is stuff that we can control. That’s been the struggle.
“If we fix this, we can beat these teams by 25 instead of seven.”