After a 42-12 loss to McKinney Boyd last week to open District 5-6A play, Braswell coach Cody Moore and the rest of the Bengals acknowledged they did not play well in virtually every aspect of the game.
Now, Braswell will return home to take on Little Elm — and the Bengals are ready to turn the page.
While Braswell had its chances early to possibly change the trajectory of that game against Boyd, being unable to capitalize on those moments did the team no favors, and things snowballed from there.
Still, Moore said his team has probably had the best week of practice of the year.
“We just did not play well — some of that had to do with Boyd,” Moore said. “It’s not something I’m dwelling on … we’ve had a great week of practice.”
And with five weeks left in the season, including Friday night’s matchup with Little Elm (2-3, 0-1 district), there is ample time for Braswell to put the loss behind it, continue to improve and position itself as best it can when the playoffs roll around.
“It’s an important game, but there’s only so much we can control,” Moore said. “And with five weeks left, I don’t know how much good that does [to worry about playoffs].”
And yet, a win over Little Elm would certainly help things moving forward.
In Little Elm, Braswell faces a team that has lost two straight, including the district opener to Prosper last week. The Lobos enter Week 6 averaging 22.2 points per game while only giving up 15 points a game.
“They’re a good team, and they’ve got some really good, skilled players in the secondary and at the receiver positions,” Moore said, adding that their aggressive style of defense can “make you look really bad.”
It’ll be important for Braswell to get off to a solid start this week as it has scored the game’s first points just once in five contests this year, which was during its 69-63 thriller against Richardson Pearce.
Despite its high-octane offense, Braswell has been unable to erase any two-possession deficit this season — Rockwall started the Week 1 game up 16-0; McKinney Boyd started last week up 14-0 — both of which resulted in losses.
And after four straight road games, Moore and team are ready to be home.
“It’s been a while, and I’m certainly excited to be back at home, and so are our guys," Moore said.