Fresh off the program’s first-ever Class 6A win, it would be easy to understand if Braswell relaxed a bit as its non-district slate winds down.
That, however, is not the case for the Bengals.
After knocking off Keller in overtime last week, Braswell now shifts its focus to a Richardson Pearce team that enters the matchup at 0-2.
But as was the case after the Bengals' season-opening loss, head coach Cody Moore believes in just trying to get a little bit better than the previous week.
“There’s a lot we’ve got to get cleaned up on both sides of the ball,” Moore said. “We’ve got to be better in the redzone. I thought it was poor execution on our part.”
That lack of execution forced Braswell to settle for four field goal attempts within the Keller redzone — making three and having one blocked — which resulted in needing the extra frame.
It’s a bit of a double-edged sword because if Braswell finished off any one of those drives with a touchdown, maybe the game wouldn't have gone into overtime.
On the flip side, having clutch kickers to make game-tying attempts to force overtime is a blessing.
“I don’t talk to them,” Moore said with a chuckle when discussing what he says to his place kickers before going on the field. “I just leave them alone.”
While Moore was pleased to get the win against a good defensive team in Keller, he knows there are still some things the team must continue to work on and adjustments that must be made.
“We’re looking at making some adjustments personnel-wise,” he said. “That’s what's good about the non-district part of [the schedule] is trying to fit the pieces into the right place.”
The hope there is his defensive unit can start to create some takeaways as it hasn’t been able to turnover its opponents in either contest. Moore said he’d also like to see his defensive unit tackle better, which has resulted in opponents picking up large chunks of yards.
As for Pearce, it enters only averaging 15.5 points and just under 300 yards of offense a game. On defense, Pearce is giving up an average of 332.5 rushing yards per game, which could lead to a big game for running backs De’Auvion Gafford and Jamerion Sanford, as well as quarterback Tristan McClary running out of the backfield.
And, as Moore is fond of saying, Braswell will execute on what the game dictates.