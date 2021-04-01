LITTLE ELM — Following a low-scoring affair on Tuesday, the Guyer Wildcats claimed victory yet again on Thursday night over Braswell, knocking off the Bengals 5-3 behind a phenomenal performance by starting pitcher Brad Pruett.
Pruett did not face much trouble outside of the third inning in his complete-game victory, giving up three runs on four hits while punching out 11 Braswell batters.
“He settled down a little bit and kind of worried about some mechanical stuff. And that’s what we saw from him last year as a freshman when he played up on the JV,” Guyer coach Pat Watson said. “He’s got that bulldog mentality. He doesn’t want to come out or anything like that.”
At the dish Guyer provided plenty of run support behind Pruett, striking early in the game with a three-run first inning. Garrison Brandt did his job from the cleanup spot, driving in both Jacob Byrd and Wes Duncan to give the Wildcats a 2-0 lead before scoring from third himself later on when Lane Allen was caught stealing.
“It helps to play with the lead, especially on the road [when] we’re not chasing runs.” Watson said.
But the Bengals jumped right back into the game in the third inning thanks in part to back-to-back two-out RBIs from Dylan Krause and Jayson Jones before Nic Bennett tied the game at 3-3 with an RBI of his own.
“[Guyer] makes us better, and they show us, you know, what and where the holes are and where we need to fill in some gaps,” Braswell coach Donnie Watson said. “Most of them are offensive. And some of it’s just the mindset, you know, of facing 6A pitching.”
For the Wildcats, it was Duncan who put Guyer back on top in fourth inning with a sacrifice fly. And Guyer never looked back.
Brandt was back at it again in the sixth inning with an insurance run with another sacrifice fly that went to the warning track and took a wonderful catch from the Braswell left fielder to track down.
“Picking up that last run late by the sac-fly by Garrison Brandt was huge,” Watson said. “Especially after I think he was down [in the count] 1-2 and fouled off like four or five pitches in a row. [He] battled to go to two, and then he hit the ball. And at our place it’s gone.”
As for the star of the night in Pruett, Watson said he loved the energy and passion his young pitcher brings to the mound.
“If I would have walked out and tried to take the ball away from him, he would have probably fought me,” Watson said.
With the win, Guyer sweeps the season series against Braswell and moves to 9-15-1 overall.