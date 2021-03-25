On the one hand, the Ryan Raiders had home-field advantage for Thursday’s Class 5A playoff opener. The caveat, however, was that they had to find a way to knock off a team that hadn’t lost a game all season.
Despite cobbling together one of its better performances of the year, the Raiders gave up four goals — including one in the closing seconds of each half — and couldn’t muster enough offense to counter in a 4-1 loss to Wichita Falls. Daniel Alvarez and Taylor Davis scored two goals apiece for the Coyotes, who ran their impressive record to 22-0.
Ryan (8-10-3) trailed 2-1 with 31:04 to play. The Coyotes scored roughly six minutes later and again with 33 seconds left.
“We had a game plan. We came out and executed it, but it was what I felt like were two questionable calls leading to goals that put us down 2-0 at the half,” Raiders coach Ryan Trowbridge said. “We were still executing and frustrating them. They had trouble breaking us down, and it was set pieces mostly until we had to start pushing for goals.
“They are always going to be a hard team to beat, but we brought our best game tonight and put it out there.”
The Raiders kept the Wichita Falls offense off the scoreboard for roughly the first 20 minutes of the game thanks to solid play from Jose Contreras in the midfield and goalkeeper Victor Montero. Montero was under constant duress all night but continually made several acrobatic saves. He also ventured away from the net to break up one-on-one attempts.
Alvarez eventually snuck in Wichita Falls’ first goal with exactly 20 minutes to play in the first half. The score remained that way until Davis added his first of the night on an empty net just before time expired in the frame. Montero was injured and on the ground as the play unfolded, and there was some controversy over whether the ball completely crossed the goal line. Ryan’s Alex Cantu appeared to have sliced in and cleared the ball just in the nick of time.
Officials ruled that Cantu didn’t make the save after all, giving Wichita Falls a 2-0 lead.
Ryan came out of the break and pulled to within one of tying off a free kick from Haris Jašić with 31:04 left in the game. But Alvarez struck again as he beat an advancing Montero to the ball and found the open net for the 3-1 lead.
Davis scored his second goal with 33 seconds left.
“When we are in games, [Montero] is the one that keeps us in them,” Trowbridge said. “That’s not a knock against any of our defenders, it’s just that he has nights when he’s dynamite. Coming off his line in one-on-ones, I wouldn’t want anyone else. He comes out hard and tries to win the ball. There were several that he ate up.
“We had five freshmen who contributed at the varsity level, so we’re pretty excited about the future. But I just got done crying with the seniors. It’s a good group. They have fun together, they work, they push each other, and they set a good example for the young guys coming up.”