LITTLE ELM — Lake Dallas boys soccer picked up a win over Braswell 1-0 behind a strong clean sheet from goalkeeper Kaleb Irving. The Falcons (1-7-1, 1-1) scored inside of two minutes on a goal from Orlando Castro assisted by Anthony Patti.
Braswell’s (5-4-3, 0-1-1) best chance of the night came in the final minute. A low cross made its way across the face of goal to the back post where a shot came in from inside the six-yard box, but Irving was there to put it over the bar.
“Caleb has gotten better as the season has gone on,” Lake Dallas coach Brandon Martin said. “Sometimes it pays to have a bit of experience and be in the right spot in the right time.”
Braswell’s most prominent chances in the first half came off a handful of corners and set pieces. In the 17th minute a dipping free-kick found its way into the arms Irving from about 25-yards out. The best chance to score came in the 33rd minute as Arturo Ramirez surged forward out of midfield and attempted to lay a shot back across the face of net, but Irving got a slight touch on it to just force it into the side netting. Back-to-back corners followed for the Bengals.
Lake Dallas cleared the first attempt over the crossbar before a left-sided corner found its way bending into the back post where senior Diego Rodas was waiting, but he could not react in time to put the header away into a free net.
“We definitely created enough chances to score tonight,” Braswell coach Chance Rose said. “We just couldn’t convert when it mattered. It’s an outlier for us this year we score a lot of goals. The guys tried hard and were in good positions, just didn’t do it.”
The Falcons had good hold up play from their forwards, which allowed them to connect passes more efficiently. Lake Dallas nearly made it 2-0 from a corner in the 24th minute as a point-blank glancing header was pawed off the line by Francisco Mercado.
In the 55th minute, a long ball dropped in behind the Falcon backline, but the one-on-one chance against the keeper was pushed well wide by Braswell. Ramos had another one-on-one chance in the 72nd minute and let go a hard shot from the right side of the box, but the keeper corralled it straight into his midriff to quell the danger.
The Bengals had a majority of the possession all night and created the most quality chances in the second half but lacked finishing.
“You get those nights,” Rose said. “Especially when you’re playing a team who made it to state quarterfinals last year. You’ve got to take opportunities when we get them. We had a lot of good balls in off corners, we’ll go back to tape and see what runs we need to make to convert on those more efficiently. There’s 10 more games of district. It’s a setback but we’ll get back to work.”