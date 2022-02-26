FORTH WORTH – Before Guyer could attempt a potential game-winning bucket in the closing seconds, Arlington Martin stole the opportunity.
Guyer freshman Jeremiah Green was stripped at the top of the key before the ball was put into the hands of Martin guard Cydd Ford, who went the length of the floor and dropped in a game-icing layup in a 49-46 Class 6A Region I area round game on Friday at Timber Creek High School.
The 12th-ranked Wildcats (31-5) overcame poor shooting, turnovers and an 11-point second-half deficit to a take 46-45 lead – their first lead of the night with 25 seconds left – after a pair of free-throws from freshman Jordan Lowery.
But Israel Smith-Flores answered with a pair of free-throws on Martin's subsequent possession before the 17th-ranked Warriors (26-7) came up with the game-saving steal.
Guyer, a team ranked in the Top 10 for much of the season, lost three of its last five games.
"We just didn't play well," Guyer coach Grant Long said. "You can't turn the ball over that much and get down. But we fought our hearts out. I'm proud of this team."
Guyer trailed 15-7 after the first quarter and didn't get into a real flow offensively into late in the contest.
Lowery scored nine of his 11 points in the fourth quarter when the Wildcats made their run.Green and Connor Newton (11 points) hit key 3-pointers to help give the slow-starting Wildcats a chance.
"We weren't really locked in at the beginning,"" Lowery said. "We knew they were going to punch first, and that we had to keep punching back. We did, but we came up short."
Guyer senior forward and four-star talent KyeRon Lindsay was limited to eight points in his final high school game.
The high-scoring UNLV recruit had 27 points in Monday's bi-district win. Guyer senior forward Jace Wilson, who will play football at UTSA in the fall, had nine points.
"This is a team I'll never forget." Long said. "Just the camaraderie and the way they all came together...I'll miss this group."
Ford had 15 points to lead Martin.
Mansfield Summit 73, Ryan 39
SOUTHLAKE – The loss of two key starters and an abundance of turnovers were too much for Ryan in a 73-39 loss to Mansfield Summit on Friday at Southlake Carroll High School.
The Raiders (19-10) were without the services of double-digit scorers Jordan Ware (concussion) and Christian Lawson (out due to a previous game's ejection, per UIL rules).
Sixth-ranked Summit, led by Nicholas Shogbonyo's 23 points, took advantage of the situation in a Class 5A Region I area round game.
“It's huge,” Ryan coach Bryce Overstreet said of Ware and Lawson's absence. “[Summit] is an extremely talented basketball team. And with those two guys, we would have been better off.
The the sixth-ranked Jags (29-6) quickly jumped on the Raiders early and led 42-18 at halftime.
Jack Bommarito led Ryan with 10 points and Marcette Lawson tallied eight points. Overstreet played several underclassmen in the rout, including sophomore Tyler Johnson (nine points).
Ryan's eight seniors were emotional after the season-ending loss.
“It's the worst part of my job,” Overstreet said. “Seeing guys hurt and guys that have been committed and dedicated throughout their career, and for it to culminate with a postseason loss, it's tough.”
- Layten Praytor
Argyle 70, Brownwood
BROCK – Jason Demcher scored a game-high 19 points and the ninth-ranked Eagles rolled past Brownwood in a 4A Region I area round game at Brock High School.
Argyle (27-6), the defending state champions, were also paced by Wayne Pritts (13 points) and Hutch Burns (12 points). Their defense also stymied a Brownwood (24-11) team that hasn't won an area round game since 1992.
The Eagles will face the winner of Saturday's game between Dunbar and Burkburnett in next week's regional quarterfinals.
Ponder 61, Bells 49
PROSPER – The Lions leaned on another balanced effort and advanced to the Class 3A Region II quarterfinals.
Ponder (31-3) used a 19-8 second quarter to build a double-digit cushion and never looked back, downing Bells (25-7) at Rock Hill High School.
Javien Gonzalez (17 points), Hayes Hutcherson (15 points) and Tyler Akins (12 points) led Ponder, which ended the best season in Bells' history.
The No. 21 Lions will face top-ranked Dallas Madison (33-7) next week. Site and time have not been determined.