From Denia Park to the driveway at his house, Cameron Stevenson was determined to find a basketball game growing up.
Often his older brother, Curtis, and his friends were the closest and best option, the only problem was they were six years older than him. His brother also played basketball at Denton High School, so the games rarely went in Stevenson’s favor.
“I was in sixth grade and they were seniors, so it was pretty bad,” Stevenson said with a laugh.
As a result, an edge quickly developed in Stevenson, but so did his game. The smooth lefty modeled his game after the late Kobe Bryant, an influence evident when watching Stevenson split double teams, pull up for mid-range jumpers and lack any semblance of fear.
After a disastrous 2018-19 season where Denton finished 2-27 overall and 1-11 in district, the Broncos are now 9-12 and 2-5 in district play, and Stevenson finds himself at the heart of Denton’s potential playoff push in his junior year.
“It didn’t work our way at all [last year],” Stevenson said. “We were just playing basketball, and we just had to change and listen. Last year we just went through it and were having fun, but this year it’s more serious. We’re executing plays and not just playing pickup basketball, because you can’t play like that.”
Stevenson leads the Broncos in scoring at 11.8 points per game, but his presence has gone far beyond his scoring this year. On a team with four seniors, the junior point guard has taken the reins with a new demeanor and understanding.
“He’s become more of a leader and a force this year,” Denton coach Harold Jackson said. “Last year it was his first time on varsity and he didn’t know what to expect, but now he has the experience and you’ve seen how much he’s grown.”
Last year, Stevenson was stubborn in many instances. He forced drives and took shots as though he was at the park or playing against his brother.
Frustrations mounted throughout the season as the losses continued to pile on top of each other, but Jackson has seen a newfound comfort from his floor general this season.
“He allows the game to come to him more,” Jackson said. “He understands there are opportunities to get his teammates involved as the game goes on, as well as himself. He’s a spark plug and as the point guard he’s our leader on the court. He’s done a lot better handling adversity this year.”
After growing up in Denton and watching his brother wear the purple and gold, playing at Denton High School means a little more to Stevenson. Now, the wins are becoming more frequent, but his family is the first to let him know how much he still needs to improve to help the team.
“I always used to come to the games in fourth and fifth grade and just wanted to play [here],” Stevenson said of DHS. “There’s a lot of pride. My brother tells me everything that he went through and my family is always encouraging me and pushing me. They always hold me to a higher standard.”
Stevenson and the Broncos will need to reach that standard in order to reach the postseason, sitting in sixth place at the moment. Denton needs wins to close out the season, but there’s no fear from the Broncos' point guard.
With the help of seniors like Ben Schmuhl and Austin Jackson to pair with Stevenson, the Broncos are confident they have the talent to make the push and understand how substantial a return to the postseason would be.
“To go from 2-27 to playoffs, it would be really big,” Stevenson said. “Everyone knows what we went through last year and a lot of our returners are seniors, so we just want to give it our all this year.”