Barely a week goes by where Ryan coach Bryce Overstreet and his assistant coaches don’t see senior Treshaun Shivers stroll past the long window at the front of their office, make eye contact with practically everyone in the room and politely knock on the door. Without fail, they are quick to have a little harmless fun with him.
“Who is it?” the coaches ask, even though they are looking right at him.
“Tre,” the voice says from the hallway.
“Tre who?” the coaches fire back with a few laughs mixed in.
“Shivers?” Treshaun says with a hint of confusion in his voice.
The playful exchange with Shivers has played out more times this season than Overstreet can remember — even as he and his staff continue to promote an open-door policy with players. Shivers knows this, but there’s no way he’s going to open that door until someone says it’s okay to enter.
“I don’t even do that at friends’ houses,” Shivers said with a laugh. “It just doesn’t feel comfortable to me.”
While Shivers refuses to sway from his ultra-polite mindset, he has managed to bust through one very important door. It’s no secret that larger-than-life egos and distractions have at times besieged the climate inside the Raiders’ locker room over the years, hindering even the most talented of their squads.
Granted, not every team at Ryan had that problem — the Raiders won a Class 4A state title in 2000, were state finalists in 2012, and have made the region tournament five times in program history. But Shivers represents a 2020 roster that is locked in and committed to playing for each other to recapture that magic, and it may be Ryan’s biggest X-factor as the District 8-5A gauntlet rolls on.
The Raiders (14-6, 5-1 district) closed out the first half of district play Tuesday with a 76-52 win over crosstown rival Denton, giving them three straight wins since their lone district loss to Braswell. Through 20 games, Shivers has not missed a game and is averaging just shy of 17 points.
“When your best player is humble, it sets the tone for everyone else in that locker room,” Overstreet said. “After the loss to Braswell [on Jan. 10], I got three text messages later that night saying, ‘My bad, coach.’ They were all frustrated by their individual performances and how it affected the team. I’m telling you, it’s a locker room full of guys who are bought-in and want to be led in the right direction — and Treshaun is a big reason for that. It’s a breath of fresh air.”
Overstreet said many players who are that mild-mannered find it difficult to turn off the “nice guy” vibe and go hard on the court. But that’s never been a problem for Shivers, who has been described as a self-made star. The 6-2 guard moved to Ryan during his freshman year and has steadily worked on his game while waiting patiently for his turn to shine.
Shivers became a full-time starter midway through last season and averaged eight points per game. Not only is he averaging 17 now, but he’s second on the team in rebounds with 5.4 per game and is consistent on both ends of the floor.
“I feel comfortable out there, and sometimes I do think about how far I’ve come. I was just talking to my dad about that the other day, actually. I was playing behind some really good athletes, but a few guys leave and look where I am now,” Shivers said. “I knew my time would come, so I just kept working hard.”
Overstreet agreed.
“To have his skillset and the ability to have the game slow down for him as it has … he’s truly evolved as a player,” Overstreet said. “You never know from year to year who is going to assume the scorer role. We thought Treshaun had the potential this offseason, but some kids don’t desire that role. He’s had the confidence to take that on for us.”
With a team-first mentality and positive vibe emanating from the locker room, the door to success is wide open for this year’s Raiders squad — even if its leader prefers to knock first before entering.
“We are all playing for each other, and that’s a special feeling,” Shivers said. “We are out here like every other team trying to win a state championship. That’s why we are here, right?”