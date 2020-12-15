THE COLONY — It was an offensive explosion for the Ryan Raiders on Tuesday against The Colony, as they cruised to a 74-50 victory.
Ryan trailed 17-14 after the first quarter but rallied back with 16 points in the second quarter to narrow The Colony’s lead to 32-30 at the half. Things drastically changed in the third quarter however, as the Raiders busted out with 29 points and another 15 points in the fourth to seal the win.
Kerrington Hughes played spectacularly for Ryan with a 22-point effort.
Following the victory, the Raiders are an impressive 8-2 overall and will host Irving Friday.
Guyer 41, Mansfield Lakeridge 39
MANSFIELD — The Guyer Wildcats dispatched Mansfield Lakeridge on Tuesday in harrowing fashion to take home a nice 41-39 win.
Offensively, the Wildcats were not their typical selves with 10 points in the first quarter and just five points in the second, though they still led 15-13 at halftime. Guyer’s 16 points in the third quarter helped give them some breathing room to help hold off Lakeridge’s fourth quarter rally.
Kye Lindsay had 11 points for Guyer while Conner Newton and Collin Knap each had nine points.
The Wildcats improve to 5-6 this season and play Braswell on Friday on the road.
Argyle 66, Celina 42
ARGYLE — A couple of big quarters offensively helped lift the Argyle Eagles to victory past Celina on Tuesday, as they handled them for a 66-42 win.
Both Argyle and Celina found themselves tied at 11 after the first quarter before the Eagles broke out for 23 points in the second quarter to take a 34-22 lead into the locker room at the half. Argyle followed up with 14 points in the third quarter and 18 more in the fourth.
Nate Atwood and Eli Valentino each put up 11-point nights for the Eagles in the winning effort.
Bridgeport 49, Aubrey 47
BRIDGEPORT — Despite falling behind early on, the Aubrey Chaparrals rallied back to make a 49-47 loss against Bridgeport interesting on Tuesday evening in an overtime thriller.
Aubrey was caught trailing 15-10 after the first quarter and 24-23 at the half before they stormed back with 10 points in the third and 11 points in the fourth quarter to force overtime. The Chaps were outscored 5-3 in overtime to seal the loss.
Carter May had 14 points for Aubrey in the loss.
The Chaps will look to get back on track at Sanger this Friday.
Mount Pleasant 49, Braswell 47
MOUNT PLESANT — Despite it being a close and tightly contested matchup for the Braswell Bengals on Tuesday, they came up short against Mount Pleasant on the road in a 49-47 defeat.
Braswell jumped out to a nice 14-5 lead after the first quarter, but saw that lead shrink to 23-22 thanks to a 17-point second by Mount Pleasant. The Bengals were outscored 27-24 in the second half.
Lezeric Bailey put up 18 points for Braswell in the losing effort.
Saturday
Argyle 76, Pinkston 38
ARGYLE — The Argyle Eagles got themselves an easy victory at home over the weekend against Pinkston on Saturday, smashing them big for a 76-38 thumping.
On offense, the Eagles came out hot with a pair of 21-point quarters in the first half on their way to a 42-19 halftime lead. Argyle came right back in the second half with a pair of 17-point quarters to keep Pinkston at a safe distance.
Skylar McCurry was the top scorer for Argyle with 14 points.
Braswell 72, Crandall 28
CRANDALL — It was all Braswell Bengals in their bout with Crandall on the road, as they bludgeoned them 72-28.
Braswell started out strong with 19 points in the first quarter before following up with another 13 points in the second quarter, giving them a 32-13 lead at the half. The Bengals kept the peddle down in the second half, putting up 21 points in the third and 19 more in the fourth.
R.J. Jones was excellent for Braswell on offense with a 23-point day.
Mansfield Timberview 53, Guyer 44
MANSFIELD — A stagnant offense was the downfall for the Guyer Wildcats on Saturday against Mansfield Timberview, as they were bested 53-44 in the loss.
Guyer stumbled to just 20 total points in the first half, causing them to trail 23-20 at the break. The Wildcats were held to just 24 points in the second half while Timberview put up 30 points.
Collin Kapp led the way with 18 points for Guyer.
Monday
McKinney North 62, Denton 57
The Denton Broncos were defeated at the hands of McKinney North on Monday at home, as an abysmal third quarter was the crucial point in their 62-57 loss.
Denton was just OK offensively in the first half with 25 total points before they scored just four points in the third quarter. However, the Broncos rallied back with 28 points in the fourth quarter.