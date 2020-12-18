Denton dispatched North Dallas with relative ease on Friday night at home, as the Broncos cruised to a 61-50 victory.
It was a 20-point first quarter for Denton from the jump before they added another 14 points in the second for a 34-25 lead at halftime. The Broncos gave themselves some breathing room with a 21-point third before holding off North Dallas’ fourth-quarter rally.
Jacob Murray led the way for Denton with 12 points in the winning effort.
Ryan 65, Irving 39
IRVING — In an offensive outburst, the Ryan Raiders came away with a victory over Irving on the road Friday by a final score of 65-39.
Ryan put up 17 points in the first quarter before they stumbled to just eight in the second, though they still led 25-14 at halftime. The Raiders turned up the heat in the second half with a pair of 20-point quarters to seal it.
Christian Lawson had 16 points for Ryan while Kevin Thompson and Karrington Hughes each had 15 points.
Ryan (9-2) will host Denton Tuesday.
Guyer 66, Fossil Ridge 36
MANSFIELD — The Guyer Wildcats took care of business against Fossil Ridge on the road Friday evening in a big way, as a couple of big quarters lifted them to a 66-36 victory.
The Wildcats came out swinging with a 22-point first quarter and a 14-point second for a 36-21 lead at the half. Guyer outscored Fossil Ridge 30-14 in the second half.
Kye Lindsay was the top scorer for Guyer with 16 points while Collin Knapp had 13.
Aubrey 56, Sanger 38
SANGER — It was a successful night for the Aubrey Chaparrals on Friday against Sanger, as they got their first district victory in a 56-38 win.
Aubrey had 14 points in the first quarter and another 11 in the second to cling to a 25-19 advantage at halftime. The Chaps busted the game open with 23 points in the third before stumbling to just eight in the fourth quarter.
Zac Hamilton and Carter May helped lead the Chaps’ offense with 14 and 13 points, respectively.
Following in the win, Aubrey is now 1-0 in their district contests and 6-4 overall.