BRIDGEPORT — The Argyle Eagles continued their marvelous season on Tuesday against Bridgeport, throttling the Bulls 72-39 to collect their first district win of the season.
The Eagles were in full force in the first quarter, jumping out to a 26-5 lead at its conclusion before stumbling to just 11 points in the second quarter for the 37-19 advantage at the break. Argyle outscored Bridgeport 35-20 in the second half.
Skylar McCurry led the Argyle offense with 14 points in the ballgame.
Argyle will host Krum at home this Saturday.
Rockwall 68, Ryan 47
ROCKWALL — Despite winning their last seven games, the Ryan Raiders saw that streak come to an end on Tuesday against Rockwall on the road, as they were bested 68-47.
Ryan got out to a slow start on offense with just eight points in the first quarter and 10 points in the second quarter, as they trailed 32-18 at the break. The Raiders picked up the pace in the second half, scoring 12 points in the third and 17 points in the fourth quarter.
Kevin Thompson had 13 points in the loss for Ryan.
After the loss, the Raiders are still an impressive 10-3 overall and will take on Grapevine on the road this Saturday.
Braswell 66, Lincoln 63
DALLAS — In what turned out to be a narrow victory on Tuesday, the Braswell Bengals completed their comeback against Lincoln after a quick start to claim their fourth straight victory 66-63.
It was all offense between the two squads in the first quarter with Lincoln up 22-21 before the Bengals fired back with another 21 points in the second quarter to carry a 42-39 lead to the locker room at the half. Braswell scored just seven points in the third quarter, though a 17-point fourth helped lift them to the win.
R.J. Jones did the majority of the scoring for the Bengals with a 31-point effort.
Braswell improves to 11-4 overall this season and will travel to McKinney on Friday.
Monday results
Braswell 61, Euless Trinity 43
LITTLE ELM — The Braswell Bengals dispatched of Euless Trinity on Monday for a 61-43 final score, including a 25-point fourth quarter.
Braswell had just nine points in the first quarter before they came back with 19 points in the second quarter for a 28-23 halftime lead. The Bengals put up just eight points in the third before exploding for 25 points in the fourth to ice the game.
R.J. Jones was crucial to the Bengals’ offense with a 20-point day.