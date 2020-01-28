Running the floor in transition, Guyer’s Ty McGhie stopped on a dime and caught a pass in stride. Without hesitation, McGhie elevated and pulled up for a 3-pointer that found nothing but net.
The shot extended Guyer’s lead over Keller Timber Creek, but also marked a historic moment for the Wildcats’ sharpshooter, sending him over the 1,000-career point mark.
“He’s the ultimate competitor,” said Guyer coach Grant Long of McGhie. “He always wants to be on the floor. He can score anywhere: inside, off the catch, off the dribble, catch-and-shoot. He has so many different ways he can score the ball. But he also has such a high IQ and will make the right pass. To have him be a 1,000-point scorer with the amount of assists he has just makes him a complete player. There is going to be a college lucky to have him.”
For now, though, Guyer is the one that is lucky to have him.
McGhie once again helped fuel the Wildcats’ balanced attack, finishing with 18 points to send Guyer past Timber Creek 77-58 on Tuesday night.
“It means a lot. One thousand is a club a lot of people can’t be in,” McGhie said. “It took me three years. I wish it would have taken a little shorter, but 1,000 is 1,000. It’s a great accomplishment.”
Guyer got contributions from up and down its lineup, headlined by Butler commit JaKobe Coles’ team-high 21 points. Brayden Bradshaw added 12 points and Jace Wilson had 10.
The Wildcats were in control from wire-to-wire, leading 37-24 at halftime. Timber Creek made a run to cut Guyer’s lead to 43-36 midway through the third quarter, but the Wildcats responded by upping their defensive intensity.
“Our energy coming out in the third quarter I don’t think was very good,” Long said. “We were scoring every possession, but we were giving up buckets, too. I thought Jace, Ky [Lindsay] and Ryan [Barnes] coming off the bench brought a burst on the defensive end. I think that’s what gave us separation.”
Guyer improved to 21-4 overall and 8-0 in District 5-6A with the victory.
“[I think we’re hitting our stride], but I also think we can get a lot better, too,” McGhie said. “We can communicate a lot better and our defensive intensity can pick up a lot.”
Goetz’s double-double fuels Lady Wildcats’ win
Evie Goetz posted a 29-point, 10-rebound double-double to help Guyer stay unbeaten in District 5-6A play with a 63-55 victory over Keller Timber Creek on Tuesday night.
The TCU commit was instrumental down the stretch for the Lady Wildcats, especially with starter Jade Thompson sidelined nursing a sprained ankle. Goetz helped Guyer overcome a slow start, scoring 17 of her points in the second half.
“You need players to step up in situations like that,” Guyer coach Aimee Kilgore said. “We had a hard time getting going. When you have kids that can step up for you, it’s a big deal.
“I think that as a whole, we have kids who can make plays. She was able to step in there when we needed it. That was key, and that is what our team is about. Knowing we have multiple people we can go to is nice.”
The win sets up a de-facto district title game on Friday night with No. 15 Keller. The Lady Wildcats beat the Lady Indians 46-38 back on Jan. 7, which remains Keller’s only district loss.
“I think we know we have to win if we want to win a district championship,” Kilgore said. “There’s a lot on the line. We’ve got to take care of business and do the things we know how to do.”