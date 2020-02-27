BOWIE — Thursday night’s Class 4A Region I area game at Bowie High School marked a homecoming of sorts for Krum coach Doug Boxell.
For five years, he coached in the gym, leading the Bowie Bulldogs to a 129-50 record and a state title in 2018. Weeks later, he resigned to take the job at Krum.
But on Thursday, Boxell’s mind wasn’t focused on his time at Bowie. He was focused on getting past Burkburnett and leading his team to the regional quarterfinal — which is exactly what he did.
Krum did just enough to hold off Burkburnett down the stretch, winning the area title 68-62.
“It was just a big game for us to win because Burkburnett is such a great program,” Boxell said. “It’s a big step for our kids to beat a team like that and move on to the next round.”
It was just a bonus that it happened in a place that was so familiar to him. After the game, he allowed himself to think about it some as he looked around the gym.
“Bowie is a special place,” Boxell said. “Just seeing some good people that I had an association with for five years [brought back some memories].”
But for a moment, it looked like Burkburnett might spoil Boxell’s homecoming. After Krum took a 14-point lead midway through the second quarter, Burkburnett fought its way back into the game, pulling to within two points by the end of the third quarter.
The key to the Bulldogs’ resurgence was their 3-point shooting. In the first quarter, the team couldn’t score, missing its first eight shots over a two-minute span.
Before halftime, Burkburnett’s shots started to fall. In the final three minutes of the second half, Burkburnett’s press led to two Krum turnovers. A 9-0 Burkburnett run, spurred by the turnovers and accurate 3-point shooting, brought the team within five points by intermission.
The Bulldogs kept up the defensive pressure in the second half, forcing Krum into turnovers. The team was still dictating the pace, forcing Krum into its trapping defense in the corners. As his team went into the fourth quarter up 51-49, Boxell had one message for them: Slow down.
“They want you to play that fast tempo,” Boxell said. “If you do that, they’re going to get a lot of shots.”
The victory propelled Krum into the region quarterfinal next week. The Bobcats will await the winner of Argyle and Snyder.