In a District 5-6A home game against Keller Timber Creek back in January, Guyer senior Ty McGhie scored 18 points to eclipse the 1,000-career point plateau.
Afterwards, Guyer coach, Grant Long, proudly said there would be a college lucky to have him. And now, there is.
Nearly a month after the Wildcats’ season ended, McGhie announced his commitment to Western Carolina via Twitter on Tuesday night.
“It’s always been a dream of mine to play at the next level and hopefully make money playing the game one day,” McGhie said. “To be able to get a Division I scholarship means a lot to me and my family.”
McGhie was the 5-6A Co-MVP this season and led Guyer in scoring. He averaged 19 points and 4.5 rebounds per game, shooting 40% from beyond the arc and 88% from the free throw line.
The Wildcats went undefeated in district play and finished the season 28-5 overall, falling to Richardson in the area round of the playoffs.
McGhie played an integral role in Guyer’s consecutive trips to the region final in 2018 and 2019. Over the past three seasons, he helped the Wildcats compile a record of 98-12.
“Ty means so much to the Guyer basketball program and we will miss him greatly,” Long said. “He’s been hitting big shots for Guyer basketball for a long time, and we are so excited to see him tear up the nets at the next level, as well.
“I’m so proud of how hard he has worked to get to this point and know the success for him is just beginning.”
McGhie joins a Western Carolina team that finished the 2019-2020 season 19-12 overall and 10-8 in Southern Conference play. The Catamounts have made one NCAA tournament appearance, losing 73-71 in the first round to Purdue in 1996.
“I chose Western Carolina because of the connection I felt with the coaches,” McGhie said. “They really seem to believe in me and my ability to play the game.”