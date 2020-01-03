FORT WORTH — Guyer coach Grant Long knew going into Friday night’s District 5-6A opener that Keller Timber Creek would not go away quietly.
And for the first three quarters, he was correct, as the Falcons matched the Wildcats blow for blow to remain within striking distance. Timber Creek trailed by 12 entering the final frame, with its spotty 3-point shooting keeping the Falcons close.
But in the fourth quarter, Guyer finally slammed the door on Timber Creek’s comeback bid.
The Wildcats had four players end the night in double figures to fend off the Falcons in a 74-59 road win at Timber Creek High School.
“Consistency on offense [was key],” Long said. “We were shooting 67% from the floor in the first half. We turned the ball over too much and were too nonchalant. Their scrappiness had a little bit to do with it. I think when we had the ball and got shots, we scored.”
Ty McGhie led all scorers with a game-high 26 points, burying three triples. Butler commit JaKobe Coles, who returned to the lineup after missing several weeks with a sprained ankle, scored 15 points.
The 6-7 forward helped spearhead Guyer’s defensive effort, as the Wildcats held Timber Creek to just 23 combined points in the second and third quarter. Guyer outscored the Falcons 37-27 in the second half.
“Our size definitely helps us around the basket,” Long said. “Our size is going to bother most people. We have big guys that work well under the basket. When we get them the ball there, they do good things.”
The Wildcats’ other two scorers in double figures were Amaechi Chukwu with 16 and Brayden Bradshaw with 11. Guyer returns home and will host Keller next Tuesday.
“Every district win is big,” Long said. “Coaches scout you out and know everything that’s going on, so any road win and district win is a plus.”
Balanced attack fuels Lady Wildcats’ win
Bella Earle and TCU commit Evie Goetz each tallied 15 points and the Lady Wildcats had four players finish in double figures in a 63-51 victory over Timber Creek on Friday night.
Texas A&M Corpus Christi commit Jade Thompson chipped in 12 points while Morgan Helgesen added 10.
“To be able to have four [players] in double digits is what we want,” Guyer coach Aimee Kilgore said. “We have a very well-rounded team, which is nice. And our reserves contribute too, whether it be in points, steals or rebounds. We just have a lot of people who are able to contribute.”
Guyer led 30-19 at halftime before opening up a 42-26 advantage on a 3-pointer from Goetz. Earle then provided the dagger with a 3 of her own late in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.
The Lady Wildcats improved to 19-4 overall and 3-0 in 5-6A play.
“I feel like [we] did a good job,” Kilgore said. “We just have to make sure we keep our foot on the gas, handle the ball and be consistent throughout.”