When the UIL announced it was suspending the remainder of the boys basketball state tournament nearly two weeks ago due to COVID-19, Argyle was preparing for its Class 4A semifinal against Stafford.
The Eagles still haven’t gotten a chance to finish a magical season that has them two wins from a state title, but are hopeful at some point they will be able to.
In the meantime, Argyle — along with a host of other Denton-area schools — took home several all-district awards.
Nate Atwood, the Eagles’ 6-6 post, was named District 8-4A Offensive Player of the Year. Atwood averaged 10.4 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.
Argyle’s first team selections included Eli Valentino, Grey Goodson, Skyler McCurry and CJ Rogers. That group, along with Atwood and second team picks Jacob Dye, Eli Randall and Slate McMellian, all helped fill the void of losing leading scorer Jackson Maupin to a season-ending knee injury.
Up the road at Krum, the Bobcats had Abe Dillon, Trey Smith and Brent Boone tabbed to the 8-4A first team. Krum made a run to the region quarterfinal before eventually falling to Argyle.
Conor Farrington was the Bobcats’ lone second team selection.
In District 11-4A, Aubrey’s Carter May earned Newcomer of the Year honors.
The Chaparrals finished the season 16-12 overall, eventually falling to Dallas Carter in the bi-district round of the playoffs. Jayden Hollis was named to the first team for Aubrey, while Antonio James was a second team selection. May was also named to the all-defensive team.
At Sanger, Zach Cochran earned first team honors while his teammates, Aidan Kearney and Hollis Gleason, were named to the second team. Sanger’s Tayt Chupp earned a spot on the all-defensive team.
Ponder and Pilot Point rounded out area schools with all-district accolades.
Oscar Martinez, Hayden Simmons and Jase Hutcherson were selected to the District 9-3A first team for the Lions. Layton Hobbs and Trevor McBee were named to the second team.
Ponder finished 21-13 and won a bi-district title before losing to Mineola in the area round.
For the Bearcats, Jabari Anderson, Jaron Bruce and Javin Bruce were named to the first team. Aydon Cox earned a spot on the second team.