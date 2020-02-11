ARGYLE — For the second time this season, Argyle’s meeting with Decatur came down to the final possession.
With 2.8 seconds left, Argyle trailed by three with the ball in the front court. Argyle inbounded the ball to CJ Rogers, who came off a screen and got an open look at a 3-pointer.
The shot went halfway down before rimming out at the buzzer, sending Decatur home with a 50-47 victory.
“They just made maybe one more play than we did,” Argyle coach Russell Perkins said. “But we got the look we wanted. It almost went in. Our kids executed, we just didn’t have it at the end. But it was a great basketball game.”
One of those extra plays was an offensive rebound on the front end of a Decatur one-and-one with 21 seconds remaining.
Had Argyle corralled the rebound, it would have had a chance to shoot for the win on the ensuing possession. Instead, Decatur kept the ball and Nate Atwood fouled out to extend the game.
Argyle’s big man was in foul trouble for most of the night, picking up his fourth foul late in the third quarter. He was also forced to sit for the final several minutes of the first half.
“Nate is important to what we do, but we played without him for the last six minutes of the second quarter,” Perkins said. “Our kids extended it, got a little lead and stayed in the game. It made [Atwood] lose his rhythm some, but they did a great job attacking him. But he fought hard and did well when he was in there. They just hit one more shot than we did.”
The loss dropped Argyle to 5-2 in district play but, more importantly, gives control of the district to Decatur.
Had Argyle won on Tuesday, it would have controlled its own destiny. Now, Decatur can claim the District 8-4A title by winning its final two games. Argyle and Decatur would share the crown if Argyle wins on Friday and Decatur loses one of its two remaining games.
Argyle and Decatur split the season series with one another.
Defensively, Argyle had no answer for Decatur’s Calaway Dykes, who led all scorers with 30 points. Dykes hit several clutch shots throughout the game, including a late 3 to punctuate a 5-0 run that gave Decatur the lead for good.
“His ability to shoot the ball from all three levels was really impressive,” said Perkins of Dykes. “He’s a heck of a player. He really kind of sets their team up to be special. They’ve done a great job incorporating him. And he was special tonight. All we do is tip our hat to him, because that was incredibly impressive.”