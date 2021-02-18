Six Denton-area boys basketball teams were slated to begin their playoff runs this week, but for some, they still don’t know when their bi-district game will officially be.
Winter weather, power outages and water issues have left one team — Krum — still waiting to lock in the time and location of its first-round game.
Other schools, like Braswell, Ryan and Argyle were originally scheduled to play on Friday. All three teams were forced to reschedule their games to Saturday, but they each have finalized the details.
Here is what we know as of Thursday afternoon.
Braswell will play Lewisville at 3 p.m. on Saturday at The Colony High School in the Class 6A Region I bi-district round, per Braswell coach Nick Sekeres. The Bengals finished the regular season 20-7 overall as the No. 2 seed from District 5-6A.
Ryan, meanwhile, will play Azle in the Class 5A Region I bi-district round at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Euless Trinity High School. The Raiders are 20-6 overall and are the No. 2 seed from District 6-5A.
Argyle coach Russell Perkins told the Denton Record-Chronicle that his team would play Fort Worth Western Hills at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Aledo High School. The Eagles have won 21 consecutive games and are 24-1 overall.
Pilot Point is scheduled to play Dallas Madison — the No. 1-ranked team in Class 3A — in the 3A Region II bi-district round at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Guyer.
Ponder will play Keene in the 3A Region II bi-district round at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Coppell High School’s arena.
Krum will play Fort Worth Dunbar in the Class 4A Region I bi-district round. Time and location for that game have not yet been determined, per Krum coach Ty Tabor.