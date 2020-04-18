When Argyle’s leading scorer, Jackson Maupin, suffered a season-ending knee injury in January, Nate Atwood knew the Eagles faced a steep hill to climb.
Not only had they lost a prolific scorer with almost limitless shooting range, Argyle was suddenly without one of its only seniors.
“Our coach told us that people started writing us off when he got hurt,” Atwood said. “And me personally, I said, ‘We’ve got to do it for him.’ [Maupin] is such a good shooter and player. I knew we weren’t going to be as good, but I knew we would work, fight through it and be a different kind of good.”
The Eagles did exactly that.
Led by Atwood, Argyle quickly reshuffled the deck and came together when it mattered most. By the time the playoffs rolled around, the Eagles were firing on all cylinders, playing a brand of basketball that featured a suffocating defense.
Argyle held opponents to just 33.2 points per game on its run to the state semifinal, with Atwood serving as the anchor inside.
The 6-6 big man averaged 10.4 points and 8.4 rebounds per game, earning District 8-4A Offensive Player of the Year honors. But perhaps more importantly, Atwood was there to steady the ship and shoulder added responsibility when his teammate went down.
For those reasons, Atwood is the Denton Record-Chronicle’s 2019-20 All-Area MVP.
“I think it’s really cool,” Atwood said. “I feel honored to be named [MVP]. I think not all of my stuff shows up on the stat sheet, and I think it’s cool that you’ve seen that.”
Those items that don’t show up on a box score include altered shots, leadership and a rare unselfishness – three qualities Atwood exhibits in spades.
“We all just bought into the team aspect,” Atwood said. “If we could all play together, we would win almost all the time.”
And win they did.
The Eagles went 33-4 before their season was put on hold a day before their state semifinal against Stafford due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Unfortunately, Argyle never got a chance to finish its magical run, as the UIL announced Friday all remaining spring activities and state championships were canceled.
Although he didn’t get the chance to compete for a state title, Atwood is still thankful for the year the Eagles had, the MVP award, and above all else, his teammates and coaches.
“They were my brothers,” Atwood said of his team. “The seniors, I’m going to miss them like crazy. I just love my team. I told myself we were capable of [making it to state], but it was so surreal to get there, win two games at region and make it.”