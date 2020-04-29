The Argyle boys basketball team will receive gold medals from the UIL after the state tournament was postponed and later canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Argyle coach Russell Perkins received an email from the UIL on Tuesday detailing how it planned to honor teams that qualified for the state tournament.
The Eagles — along with the three other Class 4A state qualifiers — will also receive a gold UIL state championships trophy, state tournament programs and additional items to help commemorate the accomplishment, according to the email.
“There’s no doubt that our kids deserve some type of tangible, congratulatory evidence that they accomplished something amazing,” Perkins said in a phone interview on Wednesday. “I think that’s easy to do — send kids the medals and maybe a program with their name in it.”
In addition to the medals, trophy and programs, Argyle will also be honored at a virtual awards presentation via Zoom.
Argyle was set to take on Stafford in the 4A semifinal a day after the tournament was postponed. The Eagles were practicing in San Antonio when they got the news they would not be playing.
In the weeks that followed, Perkins continued to prepare as if Argyle would get a chance to play that game, watching film and texting his players.
The UIL eventually canceled all remaining spring activities and state championships on April 17, dashing any of the Eagles’ remaining hopes.
“On the day Gov. [Greg] Abbott said we weren’t having school anymore, and then [the UIL] announced we were done, up until that point, we couldn’t meet as a team,” Perkins said. “But I was still working every once in a while, watching film, just trying to pretend we were still going to play. I was looking at things for us and our opponent. I did that for six weeks.”
Argyle finished the season 33-4 overall, with all four of its losses decided by a combined nine points. The Eagles never lost a game by more than a possession.
While Argyle will never know how the state tournament would have played out, Perkins said what has upset him the most is not getting to properly thank and say goodbye to his team.
“We haven’t been together as a team or a group,” Perkins said. “One of my favorite times as a coach, the last game of the season, win or lose, just hugging every kid and telling them, ‘thank you.’ I didn’t get to do that, and I really miss that time.