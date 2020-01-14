Argyle's Jackson Maupin tore his ACL, MCL and meniscus, Argyle coach Russell Perkins confirmed on Monday night.
The senior is signed with Kansas Wesleyan and was the Eagles' leading scorer. Perkins said Maupin will have to wait a few weeks before he has surgery.
Argyle is ranked No. 9 in the latest Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 4A poll and is 21-1 overall this season.
The Eagles play defending 4A champion Oak Cliff Faith Family on Tuesday night.
Argyle advanced to the third round of the playoffs last season. The Eagles will begin District 8-4A play next Tuesday against Krum.
Argyle finished second in 8-4A last season behind Decatur, which was a state semifinalist.