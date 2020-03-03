The familiar colors of Krum’s blue and Argyle’s red collided on the purple trimmed court at Denton High School Tuesday night, this time in the 4A Region 1 quarterfinal playoff round.
Without many open seats in sight, the two district foes faced off for the third time this season. After splitting the two regular season meetings, the decisive third game lived up to its billing, but the Eagle’s strong start proved to be too much for the Bobcats as Argyle took the 45-35 win.
The Eagles (31-4) led Krum (22-15) 16-6 after one quarter and 28-13 at halftime before the Bobcats stormed back, cutting it to a one-possession game early in the fourth quarter and forcing Argyle to respond.
“We really came out focused and played a great first half,” Argyle coach Russell Perkins said. “Then we lost focus in the third quarter, but our kids responded really well as it got closer in the game.
“I told our kids after the game, ‘There are 16 teams still playing, but I bet only one of them played three quarters tonight and not four.’”
Perkins took the brunt of the blame for allowing Krum to come back, but the Bobcats appeared too hungry to watch their season slip away because of a bad start.
Led by junior Abe Dillon and senior Trey Smith, the experienced Krum team turned up the pressure, picking up the pace of the game and neutralizing the dominant lead the Eagles had over them. The 15-point halftime lead fell to just three in the final quarter before the comeback finally lost steam.
Dillon finished with a game-high 13 points while Smith and senior Brent Boone pitched in 10 points apiece on the night.
“I was proud of our kids in the second half after struggling physically inside in the first half and that’s my fault,” Krum coach Doug Boxell said. “I’ve been proud of these kids all year. They’ve always played hard and we played a team that’s won a lot of championships.”
A key moment in Argyle retaking the reigns was a corner 3-pointer from Slate McMellian who had five points off the bench. The triple was the only bucket for the Eagles in the third, and pushed the lead from four to seven.
Argyle was led by Nate Atwood’s 12 points in the paint and presence in the win. Eli Valentino had 10 points of his own to help push the Eagles to the regional tournament.
While it wasn’t pretty, Argyle is headed to Lubbock for the region tournament after a resilient win against a dangerous Bobcat team. The Eagles will take on Clint at Lubbock Christian University, slated for the second game on Friday night at 8 p.m.
“We played right into [their plan], but I was very proud of our kids for fighting through all of that,” Perkins said. “Coach Boxell does such a great job and they’re so tough. It’s just a battle every time. It has been all three times and it was again tonight.”