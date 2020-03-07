LUBBOCK — A fast start offensively and a smothering defense were the ingredients the Argyle Eagles used to punch their ticket to the Class 4A state tournament in San Antonio.
Argyle grabbed a quick double-digit first quarter lead against the Pampa Harvesters in the Class 4A Region I finals at Lubbock Christian University and rolled to a 46-29 victory Saturday night.
The Eagles (25-4) advanced to the Region I finals with a 36-31 win over Clint on Friday night while Pampa (32-5) earned its final berth with a 45-41 win over Wichita Falls Hirschi.
Unlike the opponent they faced less than 24 hours prior, Pampa relied on a half court zone defense. The Eagles quickly and efficiently put a stop to the Harvester zone. They were shredding it with good passes that resulted in easy layups down low.
“I don’t know if clinic is the right word, but we just passed the ball so well in the first part of the game and really gave up good shots to get great shots,” Argyle coach Russell Perkins said.
In the second quarter, Pampa started applying some full court pressure. Harvester guard Jaydon Burnley caused some trouble for Argyle with a pair of steals after an aggressive defense which resulted in the Harvester’s only two field goals of the quarter. After adjusting, Argyle seamlessly broke the press and remained fluid in its half court sets and held a 28-10 lead at halftime.
The second half was more of the same as Argyle kept up the defensive pressure with Grey Goodson and Nate Atwood leading the way.
Goodson earned the tournament MVP honors and finished with a game-high 13 points for Argyle.
“The best defensive player on the best defensive team got recognized, and Grey worked hard and got the honor,” Perkins said. “We went against two of the best guards in the state and Grey went at them toe-to-toe. I’m really proud of him.”
The defense of Argyle seemed to funnel opposing players towards Atwood, a 6-6 junior, who caused an assortment of trouble for a Pampa team that could not finish over him. Atwood altered a number of Pampa shots and was an integral piece to the suffocating Eagle defense
“It took all five of us to guard them,” said Perkins. “Nate played great paint defense without fouling and was the beneficiary of great perimeter defense from the rest of the team.”
Argyle held Pampa to 21% from the field. The Harvesters only made eight field goals in 32 minutes of play.
Argyle now turns its sights on San Antonio and the state tournament. The Eagles will face Houston Yates in one of the semifinal games on Friday at either 1:30 or 3 p.m. at the Alamodome. Yates earned its spot by defeating Life Waxahachie 117-80 to win the Region II title. Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy and Stafford will meet in the other semifinal game. Friday’s winners will advance to the Class 4A finals at 7 p.m. Saturday.