Both Argyle and Clint lost just one game short of reaching the Class 4A Region I tournament last year, but this time around both head to Lubbock with something to prove. Now, the stage is set up for a fascinating contest between two of the states top teams.
The Eagles (31-4) and the Lions (28-5) have been on a mission since last year and rarely wavered in their dominance before reaching the region semifinal which tips off Friday at 8 p.m. at Lubbock Christian University.
“They are a very seasoned basketball team with players who have started since they were freshmen and sophomores,” Argyle coach Russell Perkins said of Clint. “They didn’t make the regional tournament last year just like us, so they were excited to get to go to Lubbock just like we are excited.”
With seven seniors, including multiple senior starters, Clint promises to be prepared and hungry to prove itself on this stage.
While the entire team is capable, Perkins focuses on the Lions’ star point guard Jonathan Garcia, who enters the contest capable of scoring over 20 points on any given night. He is one of three players to average double-figures.
“They’re a tremendous offensive team and their point guard is unbelievable, averaging well over 20 points per game and dominates games,” Perkins said. “Nate Atwood is taller for us, but at the rest of the positions they’ll be bigger than us so we’ll have to handle their size and a dynamic point guard. We have our work cut out for us.”
Argyle has been elite defensively all season, holding teams to about 40 points per game while rarely even surrendering 50 points.
The balance and experience of Clint is daunting for the Eagles, though, who embrace a slower-paced game and suffocate teams in the half court.
“They can play multiple ways because their point guard can do it all,” Perkins said. “They play great half court man-to-man defense and offensively they run things until they get what they want.”
Argyle will once again start four juniors and a sophomore against the senior-laden Lions, but the emphasis from Perkins is to play stress free.
After the rigor of the past 35 games, there’s no reason for Perkins to think his team can’t extend their season and advance to Saturday’s region championship.
“We’ve played a very tough schedule and our district is one of the best in the state,” Perkins said. “We’ve played in big games that matter so hopefully that seasoned us a little bit and hopefully that will help us.
“If we’re just our best version of us, it’s going to be a heck of a game and we’ll have a chance to be in it.”