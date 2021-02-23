20210220_drc_sp_RyanAzle_06.JPG
Buy Now

Ryan forward Christian Lawson (13) chases after a loose ball, while Azle plays defense at Trinity High School, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Euless, Texas.

 Jeff Woo

Three Denton-area boys basketball teams will continue their playoff runs this week in the area round.

Braswell and Ryan have both finalized their second-round game, while Argyle is still waiting to find out its opponent.

Braswell (21-7) will play No. 4 South Grand Prairie (20-0) at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Coppell High School in the Class 6A Region I area round. The Bengals beat Lewisville 70-55 last Saturday to win the bi-district title.

Ryan, meanwhile, will play Fort Worth O.D. Wyatt (No. 5 in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches 5A poll) at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at Colleyville Heritage High School in the Class 5A Region I area round. The Raiders throttled Azle 84-48 last Saturday, winning the bi-district championship.

Argyle's area game has not been set, as the Eagles are awaiting the winner of Graham and Lampasas. Those two schools play on Tuesday night. 

Argyle (No. 3 in TABC 4A poll) improved to 25-1 overall and extended its winning streak to 22 games last Saturday, routing Fort Worth Western Hills 72-32 to claim the Class 4A Region I bi-district title. 

REECE WADDELL can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @ReeceWaddell15.

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!