Three Denton-area boys basketball teams will continue their playoff runs this week in the area round.
Braswell and Ryan have both finalized their second-round game, while Argyle is still waiting to find out its opponent.
Braswell (21-7) will play No. 4 South Grand Prairie (20-0) at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Coppell High School in the Class 6A Region I area round. The Bengals beat Lewisville 70-55 last Saturday to win the bi-district title.
Ryan, meanwhile, will play Fort Worth O.D. Wyatt (No. 5 in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches 5A poll) at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at Colleyville Heritage High School in the Class 5A Region I area round. The Raiders throttled Azle 84-48 last Saturday, winning the bi-district championship.
Argyle's area game has not been set, as the Eagles are awaiting the winner of Graham and Lampasas. Those two schools play on Tuesday night.
Argyle (No. 3 in TABC 4A poll) improved to 25-1 overall and extended its winning streak to 22 games last Saturday, routing Fort Worth Western Hills 72-32 to claim the Class 4A Region I bi-district title.