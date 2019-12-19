Clint Bowen is returning to North Texas to guide the Mean Green's defense for the second time in his career.
Bowen spent the 2011 season as UNT's defensive coordinator before leaving for Kansas. He served as the Jayhawks safeties coach last season.
UNT announced the addition of Bowen on Thursday afternoon.
"Coach Bowen is a huge addition for us and we are happy to have the opportunity to bring such an experienced defensive coach back to Denton," UNT coach Seth Littrell said in a statement. "He has been successful throughout his career and is someone I respect greatly. I can't wait to bring him into our family and culture and give him the opportunity to leave a great mark on our program."
Bowen will take over a defense that struggled at times last season under former coordinator Troy Reffett, who was fired at the end of the season. The Mean Green allowed 32.5 points per game and struggled to make game-changing plays.
UNT finished with just four interceptions on the season.
The Mean Green played in a 3-3-5 system throughout Reffett's tenure. Bowen has coordinated defenses that used both three-man and four-man fronts in his career.
UNT allowed 30.7 points per game under Bowen in 2011, when the Mean Green played in a 4-3 scheme.
"I would like to thank Seth Littrell and [athletic director] Wren Baker for the opportunity to return to UNT," Bowen said in a statement. "It had to be the perfect situation for me to leave KU and that is exactly what UNT offers. Coach Littrell is so well respected in the coaching profession and has established a foundation and culture at UNT that puts the program in position for tremendous success. I am excited to be a part of the future of Mean Green football."
Bowen has a long track record as a defensive coordinator. He served as a defensive coordinator at both Kansas and Western Kentucky in addition to UNT.
Bowen also served as Kansas' interim head coach in 2014. He fills one of two open coordinator spots on UNT's staff.
Littrell fired offensive coordinator Bodie Reeder after just one season following a disappointing 4-8 finish in 2019 in addition to parting ways with Reffett.
UNT came into the season off three straight bowl appearances and was the preseason pick to win Conference USA's West Division but failed to meet expectations.
Littrell consulted with Mark Mangino, his former offensive coordinator from his playing days at Oklahoma, after the season about the direction of the program. Littrell ended up hiring one of Mangino's former assistants in Bowen.
"Clint will do an outstanding job as UNT's new defensive coordinator," Mangino said. "He is an exceptional teacher of fundamentals and schemes and does it with with a tireless work ethic. He played a key role in our success at Kansas and is also an intense recruiter that knows how to build relationships."
Bown will face a challenging rebuilding job with the Mean Green.
UNT lost seven seniors who were listed as starters or co-starters heading into its season finale against UAB. Three of those players — safeties Khairi Muhammad, and Taylor Robinson, as well as cornerback Nick Harvey — ranked among UNT's top five tacklers last season.