North Texas coach Seth Littrell consistently praised Mike Bloesch for the role he played in helping guide UNT’s offense in his first season with the Mean Green last fall.
Bloesch will take on an even more prominent role next fall as UNT’s full-time offensive coordinator.
Littrell confirmed in a text message to the Denton Record-Chronicle on Monday that Bloesch will move into the new role after serving as UNT’s co-offensive coordinator/offensive line coach last season.
A source close to the situation later confirmed that linebackers coach Galen Scott will not return.
The moves are just the latest in what has been an overhaul of UNT’s staff since the end of a 4-6 season that saw the Mean Green play in a bowl game for the fourth time in five seasons under Littrell.
Littrell called the plays for UNT last season when Bloesch and wide receivers coach Tommy Mainord both served as co-offensive coordinators.
The setup paid dividends for the Mean Green, who averaged 34.4 points per game. UNT led Conference USA in scoring offense and total offense at 513.2 yards per game.
Littrell credited Bloesch for playing a key role in UNT’s performance. The former Tulsa assistant coach worked from the press box and relayed what he saw to Littrell so that he could better manage the game.
“Coach Bloesch does an unbelievable job in the box and he deserves as much credit as I do,” Littrell said last season. “There are times where he’s getting a play out of his mouth faster than I am. And I’m like, ‘Let’s do it.’”
Mainord has been a mainstay of Littrell’s staff throughout his tenure and also credited Bloesch for helping the Mean Green thrive last season.
“Coach Bloesch gives great feedback,” Mainord said. “He makes sure coach Littrell knows what’s going on on the field.”
UNT’s performance with Bloesch playing a key role was all the more impressive considering the Mean Green were forced to adjust following the departure of record-setting quarterback Mason Fine.
UNT rotated Austin Aune and Jason Bean, who entered the transfer portal after the season and is not expected to return. Aune will have a new quarterbacks coach to work with in former Magnolia West coach and Houston quarterback Blake Joseph.
UNT is set to officially add Joseph to its staff in the next few days.
The Mean Green’s defensive staff will be completely revamped heading into next season under new coordinator Phil Bennett.
Littrell hired Bennett last week. The longtime college coordinator is expected to bring in his own assistants.
Bennett said on the SicEm365 podcast that he will bring Jim Gush with him to UNT as his linebackers coach. Gush spent last season as the defensive coordinator at McNeese State.
UNT has already parted ways with cornerbacks coach Clay Jennings and defensive line coach Eric Mathies.
Littrell and Bennett are expected to fill the two remaining openings on UNT’s defensive staff in the next few days.