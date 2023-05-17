TBT bracket unveil

Mike Miller, left, and Zach Simmons celebrate following a win last season in The Basketball Tournament. The North Texas alumni team will play in the Lubbock Regional of the event this summer. 

 Twitter/Bleed Green

DJ Draper was well aware of the irony Wednesday after Bleed Green, the North Texas alumni team in The Basketball Tournament, announced its destination for the opening rounds of this summer’s event.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags