North Texas is now just days away from opening the 2021 season with a game against Northwestern State.
The Mean Green finished 4-6 last fall after falling to Appalachian State in the Myrtle Beach Bowl. The season was a bit of a mixed bag for UNT.
The Mean Green struggled with COVID-19 issues that had players in and out of the lineup all year and still managed to play in a bowl game for the fourth time in five seasons under Seth Littrell.
The downside was UNT finished under .500 for the second straight season.
Are the Mean Green on the way up? On the downhill slide?
We will explore both sides of the equation today in our annual best-case and worst-case scenarios for UNT.
Let’s start with the positive side of things.
Best-case scenario
Littrell took a hard look at his program in the offseason and took significant steps to address its biggest issues.
Littrell brought in former SMU coach Phil Bennett to take over a defense that finished last nationally with an average of 522.1 yards allowed per game. He also added North Carolina transfer quarterback Jace Ruder, the highest profile member of a decorated recruiting class.
The best possible outcome for UNT is that all those moves pay off exactly how the Mean Green hope they will.
The quarterback battle between Ruder and veterans Austin Aune and Kason Martin works out when Aune or Ruder emerges as one of the top quarterbacks in Conference USA.
Littrell said earlier this fall that he believes UNT doesn’t lack talent on defense. It turns out he’s right as Bennett quickly turns the unit around by putting those players in position to succeed.
UNT quickly finds its form as a result. The Mean Green stun SMU in the second week of the season, picking up their first win over the Mustangs in Dallas since 1933.
That win gives UNT the momentum it needs to come home and knock off defending Conference USA champion UAB in its league opener.
UNT goes on to win C-USA’s West Division title and earns a spot in the conference title game. The Mean Green go on to avenge their loss in the 2017 conference championship game by beating Florida Atlantic.
From there, it’s on to a bowl game. UNT has had terrible luck in terms of bowl matchups during Littrell’s tenure, drawing a host of programs at their peaks, including Utah State and Troy. Bad matchups have contributed significantly to the Mean Green’s 0-4 record in bowls under Littrell.
This time, it works out. UNT lands in the Frisco Bowl and rolls to a win over Tulsa. A bowl victory over a regional rival in front of what amounts to a home crowd provides the Mean Green a significant boost.
UNT quickly extends the contract of Littrell, who is a great fit at the school. The certainty that extension brings helps UNT land its second straight No. 1 recruiting class in C-USA, solidifying the program’s continued growth.
Worse-case scenario
None of the steps Littrell took in the offseason work out as anticipated.
Aune doesn’t make significant progress in his second year as a starter. Ruder doesn’t turn out to be the answer at quarterback, either.
UNT wins its opener against Northwestern State but is blown out by SMU in Dallas, where it become apparent that the Mean Green’s biggest rival is continuing to pull away as a program after winning for the sixth time in the teams’ last seven meetings. Seeing former UNT running back Tre Siggers torch the Mean Green’s defense for 150 rushing yards while playing for the Mustangs is salt in the wound.
UNT’s game against SMU is the opener of a brutal stretch of six games against teams that either played in a bowl game or were invited to one that was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
The Mean Green don’t win a single game in that stretch. UNT’s schedule softens late in the season, but by then it’s too late.
The Mean Green stumble to a 2-10 record. UNT’s administration elects to move on and fires Littrell.
The Mean Green’s recruiting class quickly falls apart and several key underclassmen transfer.
To make matters worse, UTSA, Louisiana Tech and Rice all enjoy great seasons and win bowl games. UNT’s closest rivals in C-USA all capitalize by landing highly regarded recruiting classes.
UNT ends up back in the market to look for a coach who can pick up the pieces for what suddenly looks like a long rebuild after a third straight losing season.