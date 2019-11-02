FORT WORTH — Christopher Bell took the lead from a surprisingly scrappy Ross Chastain on a restart with 30 laps to go Saturday night at Texas Motor Speedway and cruised to his NASCAR Xfinity Series-leading eighth win of the year.
More importantly, Bell punched his ticket to the championship final four in two weeks at Homestead.
Chastain and seven other drivers adopted an alternate tire strategy late in Stage 2, forcing Bell and other early leaders to slice through the field to get back to the front. Chastain proved hard to catch, however, and it took starting alongside his No. 10 Chevrolet for Bell’s Toyota to pull back ahead.
“I started having brake problems,” Bell said. “I couldn’t keep the car underneath me, I got really loose, so I had to work a little bit harder. But then that red flag helped me and my brakes came back.
“Just very blessed to be here and glad I can focus on Homestead.”
Bell spent the first two stages of the race in a two-man battle for the lead with Tyler Reddick. On Lap 161 of the 200-lap event, playoff driver Chase Briscoe bounced off the wall coming out of Turn 2. Reddick, immediately behind Briscoe, lost control and crashed hard into the wall. He finished 29th.
Briscoe’s wounded Ford eventually lost a right front tire, and he faded to 22nd.
A playoff driver who wins next week would secure a spot with Bell in the final four. The other spots will be filled based on points. Cole Custer is 52 points ahead of fifth-place Briscoe, Reddick is 36 points clear and Justin Allgaier 18.
Noah Gragson crashed on the front stretch after making contact with Harrison Burton, depositing enough grass and fluid on the track to cause a red-flag stoppage with 47 laps to go. Gragson all but certainly will need to win next week at ISM Raceway in Arizona in order to advance. Likely in the same position are Austin Cindric and Michael Annett.
“Hopefully you can lock yourself in after the first stage [at ISM],” Custer said. “That would be the goal, but really you’ve just got to try to go out there and have a consistent day.”
Chastain finished second Saturday and was followed by Cindric, Brandon Jones, John Hunter Nemechek, Allgaier, Burton, Custer, Jeb Burton and Ryan Sieg.
The win was the 16th of Bell’s career and his first in Fort Worth. The driver from Norman, Oklahoma, considers TMS his home track.
Frisco resident David Starr crashed in Turn 4 after a bump from Stefan Parsons, ending the night for the No. 52 Whataburger Chevy after 77 laps.