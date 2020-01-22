Grant McCasland has spent plenty of time talking to recruits about what is possible at North Texas.
UNT’s head coach talks about winning championships and playing in the NCAA tournament. More often than not, that means talking about the great teams of the past.
The Mean Green will take time out on Thursday to honor one of those teams before their game against UTSA at the Super Pit. UNT won 24 games on its way to winning the Sun Belt Conference tournament in the spring of 2010 under former coach Johnny Jones.
Several of the players who were members of one of just three teams in program history to play in the NCAA tournament are headed back to Denton for a reunion before UNT takes on the Roadrunners.
“We point to the NCAA tournaments that they went to as a standard for what we want to do,” McCasland said. “They showed it can be done. It takes time. Give coach Jones credit. He built it and was consistent. That group that is coming back was a big part of it.”
UNT averaged more than 20 wins per season and played in the 2007 and 2010 NCAA tournaments in a six-year span from 2006-2012 under Jones. The Mean Green will celebrate their latest NCAA tournament team at a time they have returned to the consistent level of play they reached in the final years of Jones’ tenure with the Mean Green.
UNT has won at least 20 games in each of the last two seasons and at 12-8 is on course to reach that milestone again. The Mean Green are also 6-1 in Conference USA play and are sitting atop of the league standings.
Western Kentucky is 5-1 and is the only other team in the league without at least two losses in conference play.
UNT has won six straight and will look to extend that streak against UTSA, a team that stunned the Mean Green last season. UNT was 16-1 heading into its game against the Roadrunners in San Antonio.
Jhivvan Jackson hit a game-winning jumper with three seconds left to give UTSA a 76-74 win. UNT was never the same and ended up losing its final seven games of the regular season.
“That was tough,” UNT forward Zachary Simmons said of the Mean Green’s loss to UTSA. “I have a chip on my shoulder after that.”
The first meeting between UNT and UTSA (9-10, 3-3) this year will feature several of the same players and the same contrast in styles.
UTSA plays at a quick pace and features one of the nation’s highest scoring backcourts in Jackson and Keaton Wallace. Jackson ranks second nationally with an average of 25.8 points per game, while Wallace is adding 17.4.
UNT is allowing just 61.5 points per game and plays at the fifth-slowest pace among Division I teams nationally, according to KenPom’s rankings.
“We have to make sure we get the right shots and are efficient,” McCasland said. “It’s not about pace. We can be efficient scoring quickly, but it’s hard to do that against a good defense. They have a good defense.”
Guard Umoja Gibson and Javion Hamlet are averaging 14.3 and 12.3 points per game, respectively, to lead the Mean Green.
“They have one of the nation’s best backcourts,” Hamlet said. “We have to do what we have been doing all year and just guard.”
UNT will look to do exactly that with several of the players from one of the greatest teams in program history looking on. It’s an opportunity McCasland and his players are looking forward to.
“It’s really cool any time you can honor a team that made history,” McCasland said. “They helped make this a legit basketball school.”
UNT women aim to build on win
The UNT women will look to build on an overtime win over Louisiana Tech on Thursday when they travel to UTSA for an 11 a.m. game.
The Mean Green (8-10, 2-4) snapped a four-game losing streak with their 74-69 overtime win over the Lady Techsters.
Senior post Anisha George is averaging 12.8 points per game to lead UNT. Freshman guard Mikayla Woods leads UTSA (6-10, 2-3) with an average of 15.1 points per contest.