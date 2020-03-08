The North Texas men’s basketball team will face the winner of a game between Old Dominion and Florida Atlantic in the quarterfinals of the Conference USA tournament on Thursday at the Ford Center in Frisco.
The brackets for both the men’s and women’s tournaments were released late Saturday night following the final games of the regular season.
The UNT men won the C-USA regular season title and were idle on Saturday due to receiving their bye in the league’s bonus play format on the final possible date.
UNT will play their quarterfinal game in the 12-team tournament at 6 p.m. The game will be broadcast by Stadium.
Old Dominion is the No. 8 seed, while FAU is the No. 9 seed.
The Mean Green cruised to wins over both FAU (81-58) and ODU (64-47) in the regular season. UNT is an advantageous position as the top seed and would not have to face No. 2 seed Western Kentucky or No. 3 seed Louisiana Tech until the final.
The highest-seeded team UNT could potentially face before the final is Charlotte. The 49ers are the No. 4 seed and handed the Mean Green (20-11, 14-4 C-USA) one of their few losses in conference play.
Charlotte hammered UNT 56-43 in their regular season finale on Wednesday. The Mean Green’s loss came just three days after they beat Western Kentucky 78-72 in overtime to clinch the C-USA regular season championship.
The title is UNT’s first of any kind since 2010, when the Mean Green won the Sun Belt tournament title and clinched the program’s last NCAA tournament bid.
The UNT women are the No. 11 seed and will face No. 6 seed Charlotte in at 2 p.m. on Wednesday in the opening round. The game will be streamed by ESPN+.
The Mean Green women (12-18, 6-12) enter the conference tournament having won three of their last four games, including a key 68-58 win over UTEP on Saturday. UNT’s win over the Miners, combined with Louisiana Tech’s loss to Western Kentucky, pushed the Mean Green up one spot past the Lady Techsters to the No. 11 seed.
Charlotte beat UNT 72-59 in the teams’ previous meeting this season.