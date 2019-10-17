The North Texas men's basketball team has been picked to finish seventh in Conference USA in the league's preseason coaches' poll.
The league unveiled the vote on Thursday, just one day after the UNT women's team was also picked to finish seventh in the league.
The UNT men's team didn't have player among 10 named to the preseason All-C-USA team. The UNT women were also passed over and didn't have a player on the eight-player preseason all-conference team.
The Mean Green men finished 21-12 last season, their second straight campaign with at least 20 wins under Grant McCasland. UNT started 16-1 before struggling down the stretch and falling to Western Kentucky in the quarterfinals of the C-USA tournament.
UNT returns several of its top players, including sophomore guard Umoja Gibson, who led UNT with an average of 12.6 points per game. The Mean Green also return starting forward Zachary Simmons, who added 10.2 points per game.
The Mean Green added to that core in the offseason by bringing in a host of transfers, including point guard Javion Hamlet, a player McCasland expects to make an immediate impact.
Hamlet played last season at Northwest Florida State College.
Western Kentucky received all but one first-place vote in the men's preseason poll and is an overwhelming favorite to win the conference title. UTSA received the other first-place vote and is picked to finish second.
The UNT women are also looking to exceed expectations after a historic season that saw the Mean Green advance to the final of the Women's College Basketball Invitational.
UNT had not won a postseason game beyond a conference tournament in program history before ripping off three straight wins to reach the final. The Mean Green lost to Appalachian State in the championship game and finished 18-16 on the season.
UNT has finished with a winning record in back-to-back seasons, a significant accomplishment considering the Mean Green had endured 11 straight losing seasons before breaking through in the 2017-18 campaign.
UNT will look to continue that streak without Terriell Bradley, a two-time first-team All-C-USA selection. Bradley was a senior last season and finished her career as the fifth-leading scorer in program history with 1,467 points.
UNT coach Jalie Mitchell has nine new players on her roster and will lean on several of those players as the Mean Green look to move toward the top of C-USA.
Rice enters the season as the favorite after going undefeated in C-USA play and then winning the conference tournament last season. Middle Tennessee was picked to finish second.
McCasland adds assistant
Nelson Haggerty has joined the UNT men's basketball team's coaching staff as a special assistant to McCasland.
UNT announced the move on Thursday.
Haggerty spent the last eight seasons as the head coach at Midwestern State. He spent two seasons as McCasland's associate head coach at Midwestern State from 2009-11.