The North Texas men's basketball team was in position to post a milestone win on Thursday at Western Kentucky.
The opportunity slipped away, leaving the Mean Green in a tough spot heading into what will be a critical Saturday for both the UNT men's and women's teams.
The Mean Green men (6-8, 0-1) will face Marshall in a 1 p.m. road game after a quick turnaround. The UNT women (7-6, 1-0) will also be in action in a 3 p.m. game against the Thundering Herd at the Super Pit.
The Mean Green women knocked off WKU in their conference opener.
The UNT men were up 15 in the second half of their game against the Hilltoppers at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green before WKU rallied for a 93-84 win.
UNT has now lost 11 straight to WKU and fell to 2-10 against the Hilltoppers on their home floor.
The challenge now for UNT is bouncing back against another team that plays an uptempo style in Marshall (7-7, 1-0).
"We've got to get our body right for a team that's going to play similar," UNT coach Grant McCasland said. "This is where our depth will help us."
The Thundering Herd hammered Rice 89-69 in their C-USA opener on Thursday and average 79.9 points per game, a total that ranks second in the league.
Marshall guards Jarrod West and Taevion Kinsey are averaging 14.9 and 14.4 points per game, respectively, to rank eighth and ninth in C-USA.
UNT didn't have any trouble scoring in its loss to WKU. Javion Hamlet scored 19 points to lead four UNT players who finished in double figures.
The Mean Green just couldn't slow down the Hilltoppers, who scored 61 points in the second half.
"Give them credit," McCasland said. "They made huge shots and definitely controlled the tempo the last 15 minutes of the game."
UNT will look to get back on track behind Umoja Gibson. The sophomore guard is averaging 14.1 points per game.
The UNT women are in a much different situation heading into their game against Marshall. The Mean Green are coming off a huge win and can move to 2-0 in C-USA play for the second straight season.
The Mean Green were picked to finish seventh in the league in its preseason poll and felt like they had something to prove heading into their game against the Hilltoppers.
"This win will definitely give us a little momentum," forward Charlene Shepherd said. "Coming in we were underrated."
UNT was also shorthanded. Anisha George, UNT's leading scorer and rebounder, and key forward Madison Townley didn't play.
Townley is expected to return for UNT's game against Marshall after recovering from an injury. George has been dealing with off-court issues, leaving her status in doubt.
Shepherd was among a host of players who came through and helped UNT knock off WKU, despite being shorthanded. The sophomore pulled down 23 rebounds to go along with 10 points.
Freshman guard Randi Thompson came off the bench to hit five 3s on her way to a career-high 17 points, while fellow guard Callie Owens added 13 points.
UNT fell behind by 11 in the first half before rallying.
"In the first quarter, the shots wouldn’t fall," UNT coach Jalie Mitchell said. "We looked back at our experience in nonconference and adjusted by attacking the rim more and relaxing on our shots."
UNT will look to build on its win over WKU against Marshall, which has lost four straight, including its C-USA opener at Rice. The Owls hammered the Thundering Herd (5-7, 0-1) on Thursday 81-43.
Guards Savannah Wheeler and Kristen Mayo are averaging 11.8 and 11.1 points per game, respectively, to lead Marshall.